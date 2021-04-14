Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
Can you ace this free quiz on SRH vs RCB?
Do you have it in you to get all the three questions right?
Hello, Quizzers!
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in what promises to be a gutsy affair between the two sides.
Today, we take a look at some moments in this fixture over the years. Can you recall all of these correctly?
Question 1: Hanuma Vihari took the precious scalp of a certain RCB opener with the very first ball bowled in his IPL career. Identify the RCB opener.
Question 2: Who has the highest individual score for SRH in this particular fixture?
Question 3: Who has the most number of wickets for RCB in this particular fixture?
