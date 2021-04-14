Can you ace this free quiz on SRH vs RCB?

Hello, Quizzers!



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in what promises to be a gutsy affair between the two sides.

Today, we take a look at some moments in this fixture over the years. Can you recall all of these correctly?





Question 1: Hanuma Vihari took the precious scalp of a certain RCB opener with the very first ball bowled in his IPL career. Identify the RCB opener.





Question 2: Who has the highest individual score for SRH in this particular fixture?



