Indian Premier League 2021

Can you ace this free quiz on SRH vs RCB?

Do you have it in you to get all the three questions right?

Can you ace this free quiz on SRH vs RCB?
Kane Williamson in action against RCB (Source: TOI)

By

Team Bridge

Updated: 2021-04-14T18:33:50+05:30

Hello, Quizzers!

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in what promises to be a gutsy affair between the two sides.

Today, we take a look at some moments in this fixture over the years. Can you recall all of these correctly?


Question 1: Hanuma Vihari took the precious scalp of a certain RCB opener with the very first ball bowled in his IPL career. Identify the RCB opener.


Question 2: Who has the highest individual score for SRH in this particular fixture?


Question 3: Who has the most number of wickets for RCB in this particular fixture?

