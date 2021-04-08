Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: Five game-changers to galvanise RCB's campaign
Usual suspects aside, here are the players who can change RCB's fortune in IPL 2021.
Since the beginning of the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore have featured the biggest stars of the cricketing world and have maintained a high brand value due to their loyal fanbase.
Despite all this, the team has failed to achieve titular glory.
From their over-dependency on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to their inability to draw the winning cards after reaching the finals on three separate occasions, there are many reasons why RCB keep failing year after year.
In order to break the proverbial jinx, the franchise will have to rely on the entire squad, especially the following who have the potential to emerge as the game-changers in IPL 2021.
#5 Kyle Jamieson
RCB broke the bank to acquire New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson for INR.15 crores during IPL 2021 auction.
Therefore, the team management will keep their fingers crossed that their hefty investment pays dividends.
Known for his powerful inswinger and ability to score quick runs at the lower order, the bowling all-rounder became the Kiwi squad's mainstay following his phenomenal international debut against India.
He kept up his good form until the beginning of this year when he claimed 11 wickets against Pakistan in the longest format of the game.
However, he failed to maintain his glorious run in the following fixtures against Australia and Bangladesh.
That said, given his solid domestic record, especially in T20 leagues like the Super Smash, RCB will put their faith in the exceptionally gifted Kiwi.
Although he doesn't have much overseas experience, guidance from compatriot and RCB's head coach Mike Hesson and experienced T20 specialists like Kohli and ABD could well shape him into a match-winner.
#4 Devdutt Padikkal
As RCB's breakout star in IPL 2020, Devdutt Padikkal will shoulder much bigger responsibilities this time around.
#3 Mohammed Azharuddeen
Bought at his base price of INR. 20 lakhs, Mohammed Azharuddeen is a fantastic new addition to the RCB contingent.
#2 Washington Sundar
The 21-year-old all-rounder is one of India's rising superstars.
After making his IPL debut at the age of 17 with Rising Pune Supergiants and playing a pivotal role in the team's journey to the finale, Sundar joined RCB for the next season.
#1 Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell is undoubtedly one of the greatest all-rounders in the world.
But the big-hitter has failed to perform in the IPL in the past few years.
He has breached the '200 runs in a season' barrier just twice in his now eight-year IPL career.
Despite his low returns, Maxwell has stayed a hot property in all the auctions due to his performances for Australia and in the Big Bash League.
This time too, Maxwell managed to start a bidding war during the IPL 2021 auction and was acquired by RCB for INR 14.25 crore.
To justify this insane amount, the Australian all-rounder will have to step up and perform with both bat and ball.
Perhaps playing with his idol de Villiers will instil more confidence in the cricketer and result in a run-fest.
Along with these gentlemen, RCB can count on the ever-reliable duo of Kohli and ABD along with in-form new additions like Dan Christian, Finn Allen, and Rajat Patidar for some game-changing performances.