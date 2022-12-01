Usha sponsors Satoliya Competition 2022 in Rajasthan

Usha, India's leading consumer durables brand, today concluded the Satoliya Competition 2022 at Khel Ground, Heerapura, Jaipur - Rajasthan. Organized by the Usha Silai School teachers in collaboration with the Gram Panchayat Heerapura, and Unnayan Samiti, to teach children skills beyond the walls of a classroom, the 3-day event (30 November - 2 December) witnessed 50 young girls in the age group of 13 years to 20 years vying for the top spots.



With 12 members, the Yellow team stood first owing to their outstanding performance, followed by team Green and Blue with 12 members each in the second and third place, respectively. The Chief Guest (Name – Ms. Priya Gurjar- International player for Archery) felicitated the winners with mementos and certificates.



Category Winners 1st prize Laxmi Meena – Team-Yellow 2nd prize Kannu Dhanka -Team-Green 3rd prize Neetu Gurjer -Team-Blue

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Komal Mehra, Head – Sports Initiatives and Associations, Usha International said, "India is a diverse land and a treasure chest of indigenous sports that thrive in local communities, but unfortunately are limited to the specific regions. Our aim is to not only preserve the heritage of as many sporting forms as possible, but also create awareness about them across the country and beyond. Sports plays a binding factor amongst local communities, builds sportsmanship, and instills healthy and active living habits. Satoliya is a sport that many amongst us have played as Pithu during our childhood, but sadly it's losing steam, and we'd like to see it regain its glory at the grassroots level."

Usha is deeply invested in reviving these sporting activities that are intrinsic to the local culture and help people stay fit and build communities in an enjoyable manner, The Usha Silai Schools are playing a significant role in this with the Silai School women helping organize, promote, and drive participation at these events. A traditional sport rooted in the nation's history, Satoliya helps improve concentration, physical strength, leadership, and teamwork, all of which are valuable lessons for children outside of the classroom.



Usha has been an avid supporter and promoter of a wide array of inclusive sporting initiatives across the country, including its association with the Mumbai Indians team for IPL, Ultimate Flying Disc, Golf, indigenous Indian regional sports such as Kalari, Mallakhamb, Siat Khnam, Thang-Ta, and Saz-Loung, cricket for the specially-abled, sports for visually challenged (athletics, kabaddi, judo, and powerlifting), as well as football.

