7th Jaipur Yoga League concludes with over 500 competitors participating

Jaipur: While kids stretched their arms and legs, others practised different asanas. It was a hall packed with contestants from every age group. They made efforts to make a mark in the seventh edition of the Jaipur Yoga League (JYL) in Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

More than 500 competitors from eleven states took part in the just concluded annual competition.

Starting in 2015, Jaipur Yoga League has slowly and steadily evolved as one of the premier yoga competitions in the country attracting enthusiasts from across the nation.

The two-day league accommodates competitors of every level - from Beginner to Advance to Expert - in exciting formats such as Artistic Yoga and Group Yogasana Dance.

Talking about the league, JYL president Surendra Sharma said, "I am overwhelmed to see so many people coming and participating in the Jaipur Yoga League. We have slowly and steadily created our path where people have started joining us in making Jaipur Yoga League big."

"We have participants from 11 different states, and we have officials from the Yoga Federation of India who help us conduct this league smoothly. Most of the schools from Jaipur have sent their teams to this competition and it is good to see our league growing," the league secretary Abhinav Joshi said.



Yoga has drawn a lot of interest since it had been officially recognised as a sport by the sports ministry in December 2020. Since then, Yoga has also featured in the National Games and Khelo India Games, attracting large number of participants.

The stakeholders of Jaipur Yoga League also expressed a desire to initiate a plan to launch a professional league. "We have seen many sports getting popularity with the launch of leagues such as Kabaddi and Kho-Kho. We are planning on something similar in the form of the Yogasana Premier League where participants from around the globe will come to compete against each other," asserted Surendra Sharma.

With the popularity of Yoga increasing in recent times, a professional league with international participants will be a big boost to one of the traditional sports of India.



Winners:

Category: Expert

(8-18 years Female)- 1st Gunjan Adhikari, 2nd Siddhi Kulkarni, 3rd Asmi Dhanawade

(8-18 years Male)- 1st Ritik Vishnoi, 2nd Krishan Joshi, 3rd Arpit Saini

(Above 18 years Female)- 1st Sherya Kandhare, 2nd Sudesh, 3rd Vimla

(Above 18 years Male)- 1st Ritesh Raut, 2nd Arjun Parihar, 3rd Ranveer Nag

Category: Advance



(8-14 years Male)- 1st Mayank Jangid, 2nd Vivan Sharma, 3rd Happy Salain

(8-14 years Female)- 1st Ira Bajirao, 2nd Siddhi Jadon, 3rd Divyanshi Yogi

(14-18 years Male)- 1st Ujwal, 2nd Shivansh, 3rd Ankush Jangid

(14-18 years Female)- 1st Kimaya Chorbole, 2nd Urvashi Dhundhara, 3rd Muskan Israni

(18-25 years Female)- 1st Ruchita rajesh, 2nd Vandana Sharma, 3rd Ekta Prajapat

(18-21 years Male)- 1st Priyanshu Jain, 2nd Ashok Kumar, 3rd Suresh Dixit

(25-35 years Female)- 1st Ragani V, 2nd Simran Bachani, 3rd Geeta

(25-35 years Male)- 1st Ashok Kumar, 2nd Muhamad Ajaz, 3rd Ravi Chandel

(35-50 years Female)- 1st Yogini Deshmukh, 2nd Vidhya Mahale, 3rd Madhu Shekhawat

(35-50 years Male)- 1st Yogeshwar, 2nd Amar Chand, 3rd Hemant Gour

Category: Beginner

(5-10 years Female)- 1st Riddhi Sharma, 2nd Shraddha Jain, 3rd Chitra

(5-10 years Male)- 1st Yatharth jain, 2nd Hridhansh Jain, 3rd Abhinav Gupta

(10-14 years Female)- 1st Sunega Saini, 2nd Avni Sharma, 3rd Yasita Gupta

(10-14 years Male)- 1st Yashwardhan Singh, 2nd Sanskar Lambhi, 3rd Pranav Lambhi

(14-18 years Female)- 1st Navya, 2nd Vaishnavi, 3rd Jaswina sanal

(14-18 years Male)- 1st Aakash Nibhwani, 2nd Amit, 3rd Sumedh

(18-25 years Female)- 1st Pooja Jamdar, 2nd Esha Kumari, 3rd Varsha Chaudhary

(18-25 years Male)- 1st Vijay Gameti, 2nd Harveer, 3rd Sarthak Shah

(25-35 years Female)- 1st Laxmi Radhey Shyam, 2nd Simran Bachani, 3rd Namisha Balach

(25-35 years Male)- 1st Parth Thakar, 2nd Beenu Kumar, 3rd Praveen Kumar

(35-50 years Female)- 1st Rakhee, 2nd Darshan, 3rd Anjali

Category: Artistic Solo

(8-18 years Female)- 1st Kimaya Chorbole, 2nd Siddhi Kulkarni, 3rd Vaishnavi Marne

(8-18 years Male)- 1st Akshat Jain, 2nd Akshit Sahu, 3rd Ankush Jangid

(Above 18 years Female)- 1st Ruchita Rajesh Valapa, 2nd Shreya Shankar Kandhare, 3rd Anju Rana

(Above 18 years Male)- 1st Ritesh Raut, 2nd Ashok Kumar, 3rd Vishal Kumar