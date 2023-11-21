Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, November 21: Satwik-Chirag through to round of 16 at China Masters
Follow us for live updates of action happening on the 21st of November 2023 in Indian sports.
Indian Sports LIVE: Indian sports await a big day as the Indian football team takes on the Qatari National Team in the World Cup qualifiers second round in Bhubaneswar.
Indian shuttlers will be in action at China Masters 2023 with an eye on the World Tour Finals.
Live Updates
- 21 Nov 2023 7:27 AM GMT
ISSF World Cup Final: Divya Thadigol into the final of Women's Air Pistol
Divya Thadigol, who came out as a replacement after Rhythm Sangwan withdrawal, has now qualified for the final of women's 10m Air Pistol with 576 at ISSF World Cup Final.
Another Indian, Esha Singh finished on thirteenth position with 571.
Sarabjot singh also missed out the final in the Men's 10m Air Pistol with just 1 point less than his opponent, he finished at heart-breaking ninth with 581.
- 21 Nov 2023 7:19 AM GMT
China Masters 2023: Aakarshi Kashyap losses!
Aakarshi Kashyap loses her round of 32 clash in straight set (12-21, 13-21) against Zhang Yi Man of China at China masters 2023.
She was the lone participant in women singles category for India, thus indian campaign is over in women singles.
- 21 Nov 2023 6:35 AM GMT
FIFA WC Qualifiers : India and Qatar Will lock-horns at Kalinga stadium today
Indian Football team are unbeaten at home this year, but the biggest test is set to come on November 21, when Igor Stimac's men take on Asian champions Qatar in their second match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 at 19:00 IST.
The match will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 1 and Sports18 3, and streamed on JioCinema.
"It's a game, where there is nothing to lose for us but a lot to win for. So let's go for it all out," said Stimac at the pre-match press conference.- REPORT
- 21 Nov 2023 6:06 AM GMT
World English Billiards Championship 2023: Pankaj Advani lifts his 26th World title
Defending Champion Pankaj Advani lifts his 26th World title, he won World English Billiards (Long-Up) Championship 2023 at Doha, Qatar.
He won 1-0 against home-Compatriot Sourav Kothari in the final.
Amee Kamani & Vidya Pillai won Bronze medal in the Women's Snooker after losing the Semis.
Manan Chandra & Kamal Chawla won Bronze medal in World Snooker Master Championships.
- 21 Nov 2023 5:58 AM GMT
2023 World Wushu Championships: Roshibina Devi clinch the Silver medal
Roshibina Devi loses a close final bout against Vietnamese player T. Nguyen to clinch Silver medal in women's 60 KG at the 16th World Wushu Championship.
Earlier, Chhavi and Kushal Kumar won bronze medals in the women and men 48 KG category respectively.
So, India ends the tournament with three medals, 1 silver and 2 bronze.
- 21 Nov 2023 5:52 AM GMT
China Masters 2023: Satwik chirag through to the round of 16
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty through to the Round of 16 at China Masters 750 tournament.
They won their first round match in straight set (21-13, 21-10) against Ben Lane/ Sean Vendy of England.
It is the last 750 tournament of the year which will provide huge ranking points for Road to Paris Ranking.