World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India 0 - 1 Qatar- Updates, Scores, Blog

After a memorable away victory against Kuwait, the Indian national football team returns home to face the formidable Qatar in a sold-out Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, today at 7:00 PM. Despite missing key players due to injuries, including the recent setback with Brandon Fernandes, the home advantage becomes crucial in their encounter with Qatar, who arrive on the back of an 8-1 win over Afghanistan.

The Blue Tigers aim to secure a spot in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup by finishing among the top two teams in their group. While they've never advanced to the third round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the recent 1-0 win over Kuwait has elevated their chances.

