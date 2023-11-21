Football
World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India 0 - 1 Qatar- Updates, Scores, Blog
Moustafa Tarek took the lead for Qatar in the 3rd minute. Get all the LIVE updates.
After a memorable away victory against Kuwait, the Indian national football team returns home to face the formidable Qatar in a sold-out Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, today at 7:00 PM. Despite missing key players due to injuries, including the recent setback with Brandon Fernandes, the home advantage becomes crucial in their encounter with Qatar, who arrive on the back of an 8-1 win over Afghanistan.
The Blue Tigers aim to secure a spot in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup by finishing among the top two teams in their group. While they've never advanced to the third round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the recent 1-0 win over Kuwait has elevated their chances.
Stay tuned for the LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 21 Nov 2023 2:38 PM GMT
46' GOAL!
A tough start to the second half as Almoez Ali scores the second goal for Qatar in the 46th minute. Amrinder had the ball from the first attack, but it slipped from his hand, and Almoez Ali seized the opportunity. India faces a challenge, but there's still time to turn things around.
IND 0 - 2 QAT
- 21 Nov 2023 2:19 PM GMT
Half time!
It's halftime in Bhubaneswar. An eventful first half with both challenges and opportunities for India. A chance to regroup, strategize, and come back stronger in the second half.
Let's see what the next 45 minutes hold!
IND 0 - 1 QAT
- 21 Nov 2023 2:14 PM GMT
41' Another chance for India!
India appears to be finding their rhythm, with Thapa breaking through the defense for a good chance. Despite the effort to put it past the keeper, the ball bounces on the ground and goes wide. The Blue Tigers are growing into the game.
- 21 Nov 2023 2:07 PM GMT
34' Chance for India!
A promising opportunity for India! Thapa sets up a good ball for Apuia, but the shot goes over the bar. The Blue Tigers are creating chances, and hopefully, they can capitalize on the next one.
- 21 Nov 2023 2:03 PM GMT
31' Good save!
Crucial moment! Amrinder pulls off a good save, keeping India in the game. The Blue Tigers will be looking to build on this and turn the momentum.
- 21 Nov 2023 1:53 PM GMT
19' Jhingan to the rescue!
A tense moment as another error from Amarinder leads to a Qatari chance. A powerful shot from outside the box is met with a heroic defensive effort from Jhingan, flying in from the wings to head the ball away. The defense is put to the test.
- 21 Nov 2023 1:48 PM GMT
15' Sandesh Jhingan is booked!
An early booking for Sandesh Jhingan. Not good scenes with no other reliable centre-backs in the substitute list.
- 21 Nov 2023 1:45 PM GMT
12' India growing into the game!
Despite an early setback, India is showing resilience and growing into the game. While Qatar continues to attack, the Blue Tigers are now asserting control and keeping possession.