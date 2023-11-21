Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India 0 - 1 Qatar- Updates, Scores, Blog

Moustafa Tarek took the lead for Qatar in the 3rd minute. Get all the LIVE updates.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 21 Nov 2023 2:38 PM GMT

After a memorable away victory against Kuwait, the Indian national football team returns home to face the formidable Qatar in a sold-out Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, today at 7:00 PM. Despite missing key players due to injuries, including the recent setback with Brandon Fernandes, the home advantage becomes crucial in their encounter with Qatar, who arrive on the back of an 8-1 win over Afghanistan.

The Blue Tigers aim to secure a spot in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup by finishing among the top two teams in their group. While they've never advanced to the third round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the recent 1-0 win over Kuwait has elevated their chances.

Stay tuned for the LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

2023-11-21 12:00:10
Indian Football TeamIgor StimacSunil Chhetri
