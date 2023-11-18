Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, November 18: PV Sindhu set to train with Prakash Padukone- Updates, Blog
- 18 Nov 2023 8:20 AM GMT
Bopanna-Ebden in action at the semis of ATP World Tour Finals
Rohan Bopanna created history by becoming the oldest player ever to reached the semis at the ATP World Tour Finals after a straight set win over Neal Skupski-Wesley Koolhof in the final group stage match.
Rohan Bopanna and Ebden are also in the race of becoming the World no.1 pair if they get some results in their favour from the tournament.
The Indo-Australian duo will play at the centre court in the semis today at 4:30 PM IST against M. Granollers & H. Zeballos.
- 18 Nov 2023 6:15 AM GMT
India defeated Kuwait in the first game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Here are India's qualification scenario:
If India finishes in the top two of Group A, they will join the draw for the third round in 2024, competing against other group winners and runners-up. The top two teams from each group in the third round will qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
If India can't secure the road through the third round, they will have to feature in Round 4 and Round 5.
Read Here: Here is how India can qualify for FIFA World Cup: Qualification scenarios
- 18 Nov 2023 5:54 AM GMT
PV Sindhu to train under Prakash Padukone
PV Sindhu roped in legendary Prakash Padukone as her mentor. The star shuttler also made Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) in Bengaluru her permanent training base.
Sindhu shifted to PPBA for a week in August before the Asian Games after a slew of poor outings this year.
As she has been recovering from a left knee injury and set the beginning of 2024 as her possible date for return to the court, the 28-year-old announced her decision to move to PPBA.
More details here: PV Sindhu pairs up with mentor Prakash Padukone to train in Bengaluru
- 18 Nov 2023 5:50 AM GMT
What happened on November 17?
- Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden reached the semi-finals of the ATP Tour. Read Here
- Indian shooters are set to start their campaign at the ISSF World Cup Final 2023. Read Here
- Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 MVP Arjun Deshwal gears up to retain the title with Jaipur Pink Panthers. Read Here