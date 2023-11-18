Asian Para Games gold medallist Neeraj Yadav tested positive for doping

Neeraj Yadav, the three-time Asian Para Games gold medallist, returned positive for a banned substance in a test conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) before the Hangzhou Games.

He could now be stripped of the gold medals he won at the Asian Para Games in October.

Yadav defended his men's javelin throw (F55 category) gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games last month before winning the second gold medal in the men's discus F55 category.

He was tested positive for anabolic steroid in an out-of-competition test conducted by NADA's dope control officers (DCOs) at the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) centre in Bengaluru, reported Times of India.

Yadav will now have a chance to defend his case before NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP).

NADA is waiting for reports of dope tests of other medallists.



According to the report, Yadav had tested negative on three previous occasions at the SAI Bengaluru centre before returning positive on the fourth test.

In May this year, Yadav broke his own Asian Record of 38.44m and created a new one of 38.51m in the Men's Discus Throw F55 Category.