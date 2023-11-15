Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, November 15: Prannoy reaches pre-quarters, Lakshya knocked out in Japan Masters
- 15 Nov 2023 1:24 PM GMT
Women Speed Chess championship 2023: Vaishali lost in Quarter-Final
Vaishali fought bravely but lost 8-13 in her quarterfinal match against sixth seeded Switzerland Player Alexandra Kosteniuk at Women Speed Chess championship 2023.
Another Indian Harika dronavalli reached the semi-final at the event two days back, who is now the only representative from India and will play her semis against Russian player Kateryna Lagno on friday.
- 15 Nov 2023 12:48 PM GMT
ATP World Tour Finals: Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden won second group match
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden takes a 6-4, 6-4 win over eight seeded Australian duo of Hijikata and Kubler in the second match of the group stage.
Earlier, they lost the first match to the defending champion Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in straight set.
Rohan/Ebden will play Wesley Koolhof /Neal Skupski in the final group game on Friday with the aim of reaching the semifinals.
- 15 Nov 2023 12:38 PM GMT
Japan Masters 2023: HSP won and through to the round of 16
HSP won 22-20, 19-21, 21-17 against Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong to book his place in the Round of 16.
He will play against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- 15 Nov 2023 9:56 AM GMT
Japan Masters 2023: Lakshya Sen loses
Lakshya Sen, despite putting up a brave effort, lost his Round of 32 match against world no. 5 Kodai Naraoka in straight games.
Lakshya lost 17-21, 10-21 in 45 minutes.
He is the second Indian men's singles player to bow out of Japan Masters in the first round. Earlier, Priyanshu Rajawat lost in the first round.
On Tuesday, men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost their match in the first round too.
HS Prannoy is the only Indian left in the fray at the event. He will play his Round of 32 clash against Lee Cheuk Yiu of Honk Kong in a while.
- 15 Nov 2023 9:22 AM GMT
Lakshya sen in action
Indian shuttler is taking on tough early round opponent as he playing world no. 5 Kodai Naraoka of Japan Follow the LIVE action here.
- 15 Nov 2023 5:13 AM GMT
Priyanshu Rajawat loses in Japan Masters
Priyanshu Rajawat made a first-round exit, suffering a 21-15, 21-12 defeat to Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei in the Round of 32 of Japan Masters 2023.
- 15 Nov 2023 4:52 AM GMT
Priyanshu Rajawat in action.
Indian youngster will take on Lin Chun Yi of Chinese Taipei: Follow the LIVE action here.
- 15 Nov 2023 4:25 AM GMT
Japan Masters: Priyanshu, Lakshya and Prannoy in action
Youngster Priyanshu Rajawat, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will look to get their rhythm back at the Japan Masters. They will be playing in the first round of the Super 500 tournament.
Priyanshu will have his task cut out against Lin Chun-Yi, while Prannoy will face off against Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong.
Lakshya, on the other hand, has a tough task in hand as he faces world no. 5 and local favourite Kodai Naraoka.
However, the Indian shuttlers will be no pushovers as they are all dogged rivals now.