Japan Masters 2023: HS Prannoy wins; Lakshya, Priyanshu lose in R32 - Highlights

HS Prannoy won 22-20, 19-21, 21-17 against Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong to book his place in the second round of Japan Masters 2023. He will play against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

On the other hand, Lakshya Sen lost his Round of 32 match against world no. 5 Kodai Naraoka in straight games; 17-21, 10-21. Priyanshu Rajawat also suffered a straight-game (15-21, 12-21) defeat to Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei in the Round of 32.

As it Happened: