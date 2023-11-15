Badminton
Japan Masters 2023: HS Prannoy wins; Lakshya, Priyanshu lose in R32 - Highlights
Catch the highlights of Indian shuttlers' performances in their Round of 32 matches at the Japan Masters 2023 in Kumamoto, Japan.
HS Prannoy won 22-20, 19-21, 21-17 against Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong to book his place in the second round of Japan Masters 2023. He will play against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
On the other hand, Lakshya Sen lost his Round of 32 match against world no. 5 Kodai Naraoka in straight games; 17-21, 10-21. Priyanshu Rajawat also suffered a straight-game (15-21, 12-21) defeat to Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei in the Round of 32.
As it Happened:
- 15 Nov 2023 12:33 PM GMT
- 15 Nov 2023 12:17 PM GMT
HSP won 21-17 in the third set and through to next round
- 15 Nov 2023 12:16 PM GMT
HSP on the match point
HSP Leading 20-17
- 15 Nov 2023 12:15 PM GMT
HSP is now just 2 points away from the match
Game 3: Lee 15-19 Prannoy
- 15 Nov 2023 12:13 PM GMT
This match isn't near over as again Lee equalises the scoreline
Game 3: Lee 15-15 Prannoy
- 15 Nov 2023 12:11 PM GMT
Hsp trying gaining some momentum as he now leading by three point
Game 3: Lee 12-15 Prannoy
- 15 Nov 2023 12:10 PM GMT
prannoy in lead for the first time in the this set
Game 3: Lee 12-13 Prannoy
- 15 Nov 2023 12:09 PM GMT
Prannoy takes the first point after changing the ends
Game 3: Lee 11-11 Prannoy