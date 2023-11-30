Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, November 30- Tressa & Gayatri through to the Quarters of Syed Modi International-Commentary, Blog, Updates
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on November 30.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 30 Nov 2023 9:45 AM GMT
Tressa & Gayatri through to the Quarters of Syed Modi India International
Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are through to the quarter-final of Syed Modi India International after a comfortable straight set win.
They won 21-9, 21-5 against another Indian pair of Dhanyaa Nandakumar & Ridhi Kaur Toor in the second round.
- 30 Nov 2023 8:15 AM GMT
Hockey India names 24-member men's team for 5 Nations tournament Valencia
Hockey India on Thursday announced the 24-member Indian Men's Hockey Team for the upcoming 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023, scheduled to be held from 15th to 22nd December in Valencia, Spain.
India will play against hosts Spain, Germany, France and Belgium in the 5 Nations tournament, which will serve as the preparatory event ahead of the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League games.
The 24-member squad features a mix of experienced and young faces, who will be led by ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh. Sumit and Amit Rohidas have been named as Harman’s deputies for this tour.
- 30 Nov 2023 7:49 AM GMT
Youngsters Kiran, Unnati, Anupama loses out at Syed Modi India International
Unnati Hooda lost out in the second round of Syed Modi India International losing to former world champion Japanese player Nozomi Okuhara.
Another young star Anupama Upadhyaya also suffered a second round lose against eight seeded Chinese Taipei player Sung Shuo Yun.
In men's singles, Kiran George also faces a early exit as he lost to Chinese Taipei player Chia Hao Lee in a close three setter.
- 30 Nov 2023 7:30 AM GMT
ITTF World Youth C'ships 2023: Bronze medal for Jennifer & Abhinandh
Indian U15 mixed doubles pair of Jennifer Varghese & Abhinandh Pradhivadhi won the bronze medal at ITTF World Youth C'ships 2023.
They lost their semi-final clash to Japanese pair of Yuna Ojio & Tamito Watanabe in a straight-set encounter (6-11, 9-11, 5-11) to secure a bronze medal.
This is the second medal for India from this event after U19 women's team bronze medal on Monday.
Jennifer will be in another semis later today partnering Divyanshi Bhowmick in U15 Girls Doubles.
- 30 Nov 2023 7:20 AM GMT
Junior Hockey Women's World Cup: Indian team thrashes Canada 12-0
Indian junior women's hockey team opened the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2023 with a big win after defeating Canada 12-0 in the opening game on Wednesday.
Mumtaz Khan scored four goals, Annu and Deepika Soreng recorded hattricks and Neelam and Dipi scored one goal each to complete the rout.
India will face a tough opponent in Germany in their second game on 1st December.
- 30 Nov 2023 7:14 AM GMT
What happened on November 29?
Here are the top developments that happened on November 28. Find the full details here
Highlights
Eight medals confirmed for Indian boxers at IBA Junior World Boxing Championships.
Two medals confirmed for Indian Paddlers at ITTF World Youth C'ships 2023.
Indian shuttlers were in action at the first round of Syed Modi India International in Lucknow - REPORT