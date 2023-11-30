IOA to conduct seminar on doping for core athletes before 2024 Olympics

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is planning to conduct a special seminar for the core group of athletes to educate them on the anti-doping rules to avoid any ahead of next year’s Olympic Games.

The seminar will be conducted in collaboration with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in the upcoming months.

“We want to educate the athletes bound for the Olympic Games on the anti-doping rule violations to ensure proper compliance during the games,” IOA President Dr. P.T Usha said about the initiative.

“The IOA has put in place strict anti-doping measures to uphold the integrity of the sports”, said the 52-year-old.

On being asked how the IOA is supporting the athletes to prepare for the games, she said, “It is important to have good training facilities during the games and a smooth transport system from in the pre-competition time as well as during the main games.

“IOA will also ensure athletes have adequate sports science backup to avoid injuries and stay healthy,” she added.



The IOA president hoped that the National federations were ready and had a proper road map in place for the Olympic Games.

“Proper planning is important to ensure all aspects of the preparation are taken care of during the buildup months to the Olympic Games.



“All the NSFs must have prepared a detailed program for the international exposure cum competition plan for next year,” she added.



Earlier in October this year during the International Olympic (IOC) session in Mumbai, PT Usha had also discussed the possibility of India hosting the Olympics in the future with IOC chief Thomas Bach.



“It was a good and healthy discussion on various issues related to India’s bid to host the Youth Olympic in 2030 and 2036 Olympic Games as announced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India,” she said.



Usha was also positive that several private companies and state governments are investing in sports, which will boost sports development in the country. “More investment in sports will ensure good infrastructure and facilities across India. It will lead to a rise in the number of sports enthusiasts and inculcate sports culture in the country,” she added.



She also pointed out that The Khelo India project of the Sports Ministry has proved to be a good platform for budding athletes to showcase their talent. “The financial assistance under the Khelo India scheme is a big support to promising athletes,” Usha added.

