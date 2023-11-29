Indian Sports LIVE, November 29: Unnati Hooda edges out Aakarshi Kashyap - Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog

Indian Sports LIVE
- 29 Nov 2023 8:35 AM GMT
FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup: India faces Canada in the opener today
The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team gears up for a thrilling opener against Canada today at FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2023.
The match is scheduled at 10:30 PM IST in Santiago, Chile and will be Live on Jio Cinema and Sports18 3 and Sports18 1 HD.
- 29 Nov 2023 8:25 AM GMT
Top moments that defined Indian badminton in 2023
In 2022, India achieved historic success by winning the Thomas Cup, marking one of the pinnacle moments for Indian badminton. While 2023 didn't replicate the same level of triumph, it remained a closely contested and competitive year.
In 2023, the poster boys of Indian badminton, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, have been the most successful Indian shuttlers. Their dominance in the Asian circuit has been a testament to their abilities.
They are the Asian champions. While Satwik and Chirag were the cynosure of all eyes in 2023, comeback man HS Prannoy brought out his best at 31, underlining another remarkable facet of Indian badminton.
- 29 Nov 2023 8:05 AM GMT
MCA allows free entry for fans during Indian women's cricket team matches
Cricket fans will be spared the hassle of running around for match tickets during the England and Australia women's cricket team tour to Mumbai as Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday made entry free for all matches of the tour in Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium.
The tour will start with the India A women's team taking on England in a three-match T20 series from Wednesday with all matches being played at the Wankhede Stadium on November 29, December 1, and 3 from 1:30 pm.
- 29 Nov 2023 7:50 AM GMT
39-member core group named for men's hockey team camp before Spain tour
A 39-member core group for the men's national coaching camp at SAI Bengaluru was named by Hockey India on Tuesday.
The Asian Games Champions will prepare for their upcoming assignment in Spain where they will take on Germany, France, Belgium, and the hosts Spain in a 5 Nation Tournament starting 15th December 2023 in Valencia.
- 29 Nov 2023 7:17 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth loses out in the round of 32 at Syed Modi India International
Another first round exit for seasoned campaigner Kidambi Srikanth as he lost his round of 32 clash at Syed Modi India International.
He lost 21-23, 8-21 to Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei.
- 29 Nov 2023 6:03 AM GMT
Unnati Hooda gets better of Aakarshi Kashyap at Syed Modi India International
16-year-old emerging star Unnati Hooda edged out seasoned shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap in the Round of 32 of Syed Modi International in Lucknow on Wednesday.
Unnati defeated Aakarshi coming back from an opening game deficit to win the 77-minute thriller 15-21, 21-19, 21-18.
- 29 Nov 2023 5:59 AM GMT
What to follow today?
Kerala Blasters face Chennaiyin FC in ISL's southern derby.
Indian shuttlers are in action at the Syed Modi India International in Lucknow.
The ad-hoc committee in charge of the WFI is likely to announce the election date to elect the next executive committee of the federation.
- 29 Nov 2023 5:56 AM GMT
What happened on November 28?
