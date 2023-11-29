Harmanpreet Singh hails Hockey India for enhancing standard of domestic competitions

Indian men's team captain Harmanpreet Singh, who led Punjab to National Championship gold on Tuesday, expressed his delightment with the high standard of the tournament.

In the final, Punjab defeated Haryana 9-8 in the shootout after both teams were tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

Harmanpreet, who finished the tournament as Punjab's top scorer by scoring nine goals, said: "The final truly portrays the escalating competitiveness within domestic hockey."

"The quality of hockey being played in the country has improved drastically and the remarkable exhibition of skills by individual players surpasses any previous displays," he added.

Grateful to represent punjab hockey team after a long time and with the dedication of whole team , we accomplished our goal to win the gold for punjab in 13th senior national games . Thank you chennai for hosting . pic.twitter.com/1szzZcUji8 — Harmanpreet Singh (@13harmanpreet) November 29, 2023

The 27-year-old drag flicker also lauded Hockey India for its instrumental role in elevating the sport's stature within the country.



"Hockey India's relentless efforts in enhancing hockey standards are commendable. By adhering to international protocols and standards, this championship almost mirrored an international event, which is a testimony to Hockey India's efforts in raising the sport to unprecedented levels," stated Harmanpreet.

Here are your Winners of 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship Chennai 2023.



🥇Hockey Punjab

🥈Hockey Haryana

🥉Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #NationalChampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/7LInXuPcbH — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 28, 2023

Harmanpreet also emphasised the tournament's role in the betterment of Indian hockey.



"The competition intensity witnessed in this championship will undoubtedly serve as a crucible for refining our players' abilities and addressing their shortcomings, thereby fortifying the Indian team," he affirmed.

Notably, a staggering 31 players from India’s core group participated in the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship.

Harmanpreet reckoned an upsurge in the players' prowess, foreseeing an unparalleled escalation in Indian hockey's stature on the global platform.

"The presence of numerous Indian international players in this tournament signifies a trajectory towards an unparalleled standard. I firmly believe this will propel Indian hockey to uncharted heights, amplifying our prowess on the international stage," Harmanpreet concluded optimistically.