Indian Sports LIVE, January 2: Scores, Updates, Commentary and Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 2 Jan 2024 8:20 AM GMT
India men's hockey team to play 4-nation tournament in South Africa
The Indian men's hockey team will take part in a four-nation tournament featuring host South Africa, France, and the Netherlands from January 14 as part of the preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Ahead of the tournament, Hockey India announced the 39-member core group that will train at the national coaching camp in the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Following the 11-day camp, India, who have already qualified for the Paris Games, will head to Cape Town.
- 2 Jan 2024 8:00 AM GMT
Australia Vs India Women ODI: Australia wins the toss and opted to bat
Australia women wins the toss and opted to bat in the final match of the ODI series. Australia is already 2-0 up in the series and will go for clean sweep in the series.
India is making one change in the starting XI, Mannat Kashyap is making her debut and replacing Sneh Rana in the team, who got injured in the last match.
- 2 Jan 2024 7:49 AM GMT
ISL: Conor Nestor 'legally' terminates contract with Hyderabad FC
Conor Nestor, Hyderabad FC's Irish head coach, announced on Monday that he officially ended his stint with the Indian Super League (ISL) club on December 30, 2023.
“On the 30th of December 2023, I legally terminated my contract with Hyderabad FC. I would like to say thank you to the Club's supporters, who were extremely understanding during my time at the Club, and to those players who always gave their best for the good of the group," Nestor wrote on social media platform X after The Bridge published an exclusive article revealing the mess at the Hyderabad based club.
- 2 Jan 2024 6:58 AM GMT
Kalyan Chaubey's remarks will hurt morale of referees: Ex-FIFA referee
Gautam Kar, former AIFF head of referees, said the outburst of federation president Kalyan Chaubey would hurt the confidence of the referees officiating Indian Super League (ISL) matches.
“We can’t hide behind the mask of the ‘acceptable 15% human error norm’… I urge you all to look at these incidents from the emotional investment of the fans and the financial investment of the clubs….” Chaubey said in an AIFF release on Monday.
But reacting to Chaubey's statement, Kar, a former FIFA referee, said, “It will hurt the morale of referees to some extent."
- 2 Jan 2024 6:09 AM GMT
'We will organise our National Championship soon': Suspended WFI prez, Sanjay Singh
Sanjay Singh, the newly elected president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), remained combative about the suspension of the elected office-bearers by the sports ministry and said they do not assent to the national championships that the ad-hoc panel announced.
The ad-hoc panel, on Sunday, December 31, announced that it will organise the senior national championships in Jaipur from February 2-5.
“We got elected democratically. The Returning Officer had signed the papers, how do they ignore that? We do not recognise this ad-hoc panel,” Singh told news agency PTI.
Singh, however, refused to accept the suspension and questioned the viability of the nationals being called by the ad-hoc panel.
“How will they (ad-hoc panel) organise Nationals if our state associations will not send the teams. We will organise our National Championship soon. We are soon calling the Executive Committee meeting. The notice of the EC meeting will be sent in a day or two and we will have the Nationals organised before they do it," Singh declared.
- 2 Jan 2024 6:07 AM GMT
Wrestling national camps to start on February 9
Men's and women's national wrestling camps will be held in Sonepat and Patiala on Monday from February 9, announced the IOA-constituted ad-hoc committee.
With the Asian Olympics Qualifying and World Qualifying tournaments around the corner, the camps will begin almost immediately after the conclusion of the senior National Championships in Jaipur, starting on February 5.
- 2 Jan 2024 6:06 AM GMT
What to follow today?
In PKL, Gujarat Giants take on Dabang Delhi.
Updates are expected from Doha, the base camp for the Indian men's football team for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.
More updates are awaited from wrestling as the crisis deepens with Sanjay Singh, the elected president of the WFI challenging the sports ministry's suspension.
- 2 Jan 2024 6:04 AM GMT
What happened on New Year's Day?
Hyderabad FC plunges into deep trouble amidst financial crisis - Read our exclusive story
Kishore Jena, DP Manu included in World Athletics' Registered Testing Pool - Report
Koneru Humpy becomes fifth Indian to qualify for Candidates 2024 - Report