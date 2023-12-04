Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, December 4: Scores, Updates, Commentary and Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performance in various events happening across the world on December 4.
This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 4 Dec 2023 6:40 AM GMT
Emirates Esports Federation & ITW forge alliances to launch E-Gaming League
EGL (E-Gaming League), a global Esports League, is scheduled to take place in UAE during April 2024. With a lucrative prize pool, the first-of-its-kind league will offer Indian gamers the platform to prove their mettle on the international stage. Slated to be a multi-title league, the EGL will onboard 6 Franchises as Team Owners that will be competing across various titles like DOTA, PUBG, etc.
- 4 Dec 2023 5:53 AM GMT
What to follow on December 4?
East Bengal will be in action against NorthEast United in the ISL.
In PKL, Puneri Paltan face defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers, while Bengaluru Bulls take Bengal Warriors.
- 4 Dec 2023 5:51 AM GMT
What happened on December 3?
Here are the top developments that happened on December 3. Find the full details here
Highlights
Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto made a runner-up finish at the Syed Modi India International. They lost a 77-minute three-setter in the final
In ISL, FC Goa beat Kerala Blasters 1-0 and rose to the top of the table. The Gaur now lead the table with 19 points in seven matches. They have two more than KBFC.
In PKL, Tamil Thalaivas registered a convincing 42-31 win against Dabang Delhi.
India is set to bid for the hosting rights of the 2029 World Athletics Championships after dropping the initial idea of bidding for the 2027 World Championships.