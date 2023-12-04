Guwahati Masters 2023: Preview, schedule and live streaming info

Guwahati is gearing up to embrace India's latest badminton tournament as the city, which houses Indian badminton's National Centre for Excellence, hosts Guwahati Masters, a BWF Super 100 event, at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium at the Sarusajai Sports Complex. The event will be taking place on December 5-10.

This is the first time the Assamese city will be hosting an international badminton tournament. Several courts have been laid down at the venue. More than 300 players from 19 countries will vie for the top honours across five disciplines.

Aakarshi Kashyap and local girl Ashmita Chaliha will lead the charge for India in the women's singles event. Malvika Bansod and youngsters Unaati Hooda, Anupama Upadhyay, Tanya Hemanth and Tasnim Mir will also look to make their mark at the event.

In men's singles, emerging stars Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, experienced Sai Praneeth, and Sameer Verma will spearhead the challenge for India.

India's best hopes in women's doubles will be world no.19 pair Treesa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand and the runners-up of just concluded Syed Modi India International Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto. The Indian pairs are the top two seeds in the event.

In men's doubles, Dhruv Kapila-Vishnuvardhan Goud and Sai Pratheek-Krishna Garaga will carry Indian hopes, while Rohan Kapoor and Ashwini Ponnappa will take to the court as a mixed doubles pair alongside Sumeeth Reddy-Sikki Reddy and Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto.

There will be keen interest in Assamese players Isharani Baruah, Arijit Chaliha and Suraj Gowala who will compete in the qualifying round to earn a main-round berth.

Schedule

Qualifying rounds: December 5th, 2023



First round: December 6th, 2023

Second round: December 7th, 2023

Quarter-finals: December 8th, 2023

Semi-finals: December 9th, 2023

Finals: December 10th, 2023

Where to watch

While a live streaming of the matches from the Guwahati Masters will likely be unavailable, fans of the sport can keep track of the live score on the Tournament Software.