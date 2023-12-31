Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, December 31: Scores, Updates, Commentary and Blog
Catch the live updates of development in Indian sports on December 31.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 31 Dec 2023 11:08 AM GMT
Hockey India announces squad for FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024
Hockey India on Sunday named the Indian Men’s and Women's Hockey Teams for the upcoming FIH Hockey5s World Cup to be held in Muscat, Oman. While the FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup 2024 will be held between 24th January and 27th January, the FIH Hockey5s Men's World Cup 2024 will begin on 28th January and conclude on 31st January.
- 31 Dec 2023 11:07 AM GMT
ISL: Jamshedpur appoint Khalid Jamil as Head Coach for remainder of the season
Jamshedpur FC announced Khalid Jamil as a replacement for former head coach Scott Cooper after the club said on Friday that it reached an agreement to mutually part ways with the English coach.
- 31 Dec 2023 7:11 AM GMT
Muthupandi Raja breaks national record at National Weightlifting Championships
Muthupandi Raja of Indian Railways created a new national record in the National Weightlifting Championships on Sunday. Raja won the gold medal in the 61kg category. He defeated Services' Gururaja Poojary, a former Commonwealth Games silver and bronze medallist, to claim the gold medal.
- 31 Dec 2023 6:45 AM GMT
Anahat Singh clinches girls' U-19 title at Scottish Junior Open
Anahat Singh, a teenage squash sensation, clinched the girls' Under-19 title at the Scottish Junior Open held in Edinburg on Saturday. Anahat put up a dominant display to claim an 11-6, 11-1, 11-5 victory over home favourite Robyn McAlpine in the final.
- 31 Dec 2023 6:17 AM GMT
Anahat wins U-19 girls title at Scottish Junior Open squash
Indian teenager Anahat Singh won the girls’ Under-19 title at the Scottish Junior Open squash held in Edinburgh.
Anahat claimed a 11-6, 11-1, 11-5 victory over home favourite Robyn McAlpine in the final on Saturday.
- 31 Dec 2023 6:10 AM GMT
What to follow today?
Gujarat Giants face Bengal Warriors, while Tamil Thalaivas take on Bengaluru Bulls in PKL.
More updates are expected from wrestling.
- 31 Dec 2023 6:09 AM GMT
What happened on December 30?
Follow all highlights
D Gukesh is qualified for the Candidates 2024 through FIDE Circuit rating - REPORT
'No one seems serious about wrestling,' alleges Bajrang as Olympics near - REPORT
Indian women's squad announced for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 - REPORT
Vinesh Phogat returned her Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards on the pavement of Kartavya Path, Delhi, outside the premise of PMO.
Igor Stimac unveils 26-member squad for AFC Asian Cup - REPORT