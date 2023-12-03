Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, December 3: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog
Catch live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on December 3.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 3 Dec 2023 5:13 AM GMT
What to follow on December 3?
Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will look for their maiden World Tour title as a pair today when they take on Japan's Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in the women's doubles final of Syed Modi India International in Lucknow.
In ISL, table topper Kerala Blasters faces second-placed FC Goa.
In the Pro Kabaddi League, Tamil Thalaivas will take on Dabang Delhi, while Gujarat Giants will host Bengaluru Bulls.
- 3 Dec 2023 5:07 AM GMT
What happened on December 2?
Here are the top developments that happened on November 28. Find the full details here
Highlights
Top-seed Manav Thakkar and Sreeja Akula continued their good form as they clinched the men's singles and women's singles titles at the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships on Saturday. REPORT
Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa reached their first women's doubles final on the BWF World Tour since they paired up in 2022. The Indian pair advanced after their Japanese opponents retired due to an ACL injury. REPORT
In ISL, Mohun Bagan Super Giant won their fifth straight match in the ongoing season. MBSG defeated Hyderabad FC 2-0 in an away game. REPORT