ISL 2023-24: Late goals secure victory for Mohun Bagan SG over Hyderabad FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant emerged victorious against Hyderabad FC with a 2-0 win in the Indian Super League (ISL). The Mariners clinched the victory with two late goals during the second half of the match on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The Mariners, coming off a 5-2 defeat against Odisha FC in the AFC Cup earlier in the week, showed signs of initial rustiness in the match. Hyderabad FC capitalized on this, finding breakthroughs and openings in the Mohun Bagan Super Giant backline.

Players Mohammed Yasir and Nikhil Poojary played pivotal roles in Hyderabad FC's dominant phase. Despite Joe Knowles' attempt in the 35th minute, the Mariners faced impressive efforts from Sahal Abdul Samad and Hugo Boumous.



As the game progressed, the undeniable quality of Mohun Bagan Super Giant surfaced, with Asish Rai leading attacking moves against his former team. The turning point came in the 85th minute when Sahal provided an exquisite through ball, leading to Brendan Hamill's debut goal. Rai sealed the win with a powerful shot in the 96th minute, securing Mohun Bagan Super Giant's fifth consecutive victory in ISL 2023-24.

Rai showcased an exceptional performance, contributing defensively with a tackle and two clearances. His offensive prowess included four crosses and an impressive 88% passing accuracy. Rai's crowning moment was the crucial goal against his former employers. Hyderabad FC will face NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on December 10. Mohun Bagan Super Giant is set to square off against Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 6.