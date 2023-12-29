Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, December 29: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog
Catch the live updates of developments in Indian sports and performances of athletes in events happening across the world on December 29.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 29 Dec 2023 1:00 PM GMT
World Blitz Women: Harika Dronavalli is back in top ten with 4 straight wins
Harika Dronavalli shows her experience and registered four wins in a trot to leapfrog into top 10 of the leaderboard at the World Blitz Championships in women's section. Divya Deshmukh still leading the Indian charts with 5 points out of 6 games.
Harika will play Umida Omonova of Uzbekistan in next round whereas Divya has a tough task in the name of Alexandra Kosteniuk of Switzerland in next round.
Koneru Humpy also make a comeback and just one point behind the other two Indians. She will play home-compatiot Raksitta Ravi in next round.
- 29 Dec 2023 12:00 PM GMT
World Blitz Men: Praggnanandhaa taking charge with 4 successive wins
Praggnanandhaa started the World Blitz Championship with the four straight wins in the men's section. He is currently leading the Indian standings and sitting on third position overall.
He will play Johan-Sebastian Christiansen in the fifth round and want to continue this winning momentum.
Five Indian players are sitting behind him on 3 points whereas Vidit Gujrathi doesn't had a good start as he has managed only 2 points after 4 rounds. Seven more rounds will be taken place today.
- 29 Dec 2023 11:30 AM GMT
World Blitz Women: Divya Deshmukh starts with a three on three wins
Youngster Divya Deshmukh started the World Blitz Championship with three out of three wins in the women's section. She is currently leading the Indian standings and sitting on fifth position overall.
She will play Ann Matnadze Bujiashvili of Spain in round-4 and will try to maintain this early winning momentum.
Five Indian players are sitting behind her on 2 points whereas Koneru Humpy doesn't had a good start as she has managed only 1.5 points after 3 rounds. Six more rounds will taken place today.
- 29 Dec 2023 11:00 AM GMT
Enigma Gaming bag spectacular victory at the Pova Cup Season 4 BGMI 2
Enigma Gaming has been crowned the champions of the Pova Cup Season 4 BGMI, marking a thrilling end to the 2023 season. The team’s victory was a spectacular one as they made their way through the Open Qualifiers, facing off against more than 6,000 players from across the country, to qualify for the Semifinals and eventually lift the trophy.
Enigma Gaming fielded a newly formed roster in the Pova Cup Season 4 as a prelude to the 2024 season. They were dominant throughout the tournament, cruising their way through the Open Qualifiers and the Semifinals. In the Grand Finals, they continued their momentum, bagging three chicken dinners and 51 finish points.
- 29 Dec 2023 10:40 AM GMT
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to visit India in February
Football legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is all set for his maiden visit to India as Manchester United fan and founder of Ace of Pubs, Tilak Gaurang Shah will be hosting the exciting three-city tour, from February 9 to 11.
Manchester United fans in India will be treated with a lifetime opportunity to get live glimpses of their favourite star as Solskjaer will ignite football fervour across the country when he lands in Bengaluru — the first city of his tour, on February 9.
The passion and fever that will accompany the visit of the legendary icon Solskjaer will be nothing short of electrifying.
- 29 Dec 2023 8:40 AM GMT
Year 2023: Indian Women's Hockey Team grows from strength to strength in 2023
The Indian Women's Hockey Team has had a great run in the year 2023. They missed out on direct qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games but bounced back to clinch the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023. Furthermore, they have achieved their best-ever FIH World Rankings, which is a testament to their hard work and dedication.
With their focus solely pinned on winning the Gold medal at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, the Indian Team started the year with practice matches against South Africa and the Netherlands in January followed by a three-match tour to Australia in May 2023. They then participated in the 4 Nations Invitational Tournament in Terrassa where they remained unbeaten against the hosts Spain and England.
- 29 Dec 2023 7:27 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag aims for Olympic gold in 2024
Shuttler Chirag Shetty said his biggest target in 2024 is to win the Olympic gold medal in Paris.
Chirag and his men's doubles partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have had a terrific 2023, when they attained the world no. 1 ranking, and won historic Asian Championships and Asian Games gold. They also claimed their maiden Super 1000 title at the Indonesia Open along with the Korea Open Super 500 and Swiss Open Super 300 titles.
Ahead of beginning their journey in 2024 at the Malaysia Open Super 1000, Chirag said, "Going into 2024, the Olympics is the biggest target for us. That said, there are other competitions which we have not won yet, like the All England. Hopefully 2024 will be another great year,”
- 29 Dec 2023 6:09 AM GMT
India likely to miss Davis Cup play-off tie vs Pakistan as govt denies approval
India is on the verge of forfeiting its Davis Cup play-off tie against Pakistan as the All India Tennis Federation (AITA) has not yet received the approval to travel to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, for the scheduled fixture. India's away tie against Pakistan has been scheduled for February 3-4.
Recently, AITA's request for shifting the fixture to a neutral venue has been rejected by the International Tennis Federation tribunal.
- 29 Dec 2023 6:08 AM GMT
What to follow today?
In ISL, Odisha FC faces Jamshedpur FC, while FC Goa plays an away game against NorthEast United FC. This will be the last day of ISL action before the league goes for a break for the AFC Asian Cup.
In PKL, Patna Pirates will face off against the Haryana Steelers, while UP Yoddhas will take on Bengaluru Bulls in Noida.
- 29 Dec 2023 6:06 AM GMT
What happened on December 28?
World Rapid Chess: Koneru Humpy clinches a Silver medal, Vidit finishes fourth
Australia beat the Indian women's cricket team by 6 wickets in the first ODI
In ISL, Mumbai City FC thrashed Chennaiyin FC 3-0 at home, with Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh and Gurkirat Singh finding the net for the hosts.
At the National Boxing Championships, world champion Saweety Boora (81kg) and CWG gold medallist Jaismine (60kg) claimed the gold medals.