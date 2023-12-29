Enigma Gaming bag spectacular victory at the Pova Cup Season 4 BGMI

Enigma Gaming has been crowned the champions of the Pova Cup Season 4 BGMI, marking a thrilling end to the 2023 season. The team’s victory was a spectacular one as they made their way through the Open Qualifiers, facing off against more than 6,000 players from across the country, to qualify for the Semifinals and eventually lift the trophy.



Enigma Gaming fielded a newly formed roster in the Pova Cup Season 4 as a prelude to the 2024 season. They were dominant throughout the tournament, cruising their way through the Open Qualifiers and the Semifinals. In the Grand Finals, they continued their momentum, bagging three chicken dinners and 51 finish points.



It was their consistency, though, that earned them the victory. With 92 placement points, the most by any team in the Grand Finals, they finished at the top of the points table with 143 points, just three ahead of the second-placed Big Brothers Esports.



Commenting on the victory, Aryaman Wasan, Founder and CEO, Enigma Gaming, said, “As we step into 2024, we have formed a completely new roster through our extensive scouting process. The performance in their first tournament together, as they made their way to victory through the open qualifiers, is a huge boost ahead of the new year. Events like the Pova Cup Season 4 by Skyesports serve as a vital platform, nurturing raw talent from the grassroots level and fostering a fertile ground for emerging players.”

Additionally, with the victory, Enigma Gaming has secured its slot at the Skyesports League, a city-based esports tournament for BGMI, set to happen as a LAN event in early 2024. Stay tuned to Skyesports’ Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter handles for more information.

The overall standings for the Pova Cup Season 4 is as follows: