I-League report card for the newly promoted and joined clubs

In the 2023-2024 I-League season, newly promoted teams, Delhi FC and Shillong Lajong, entered the competition, replacing the relegated sides from the previous season, Mumbai Kenkre FC and Sudeva Delhi.

Meanwhile, the I-League welcomed new clubs, Inter Kashi and Namdhari FC, as the AIFF approved five corporate bids, with YMS Finance Pvt Ltd (Inter Kashi) and Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd (Namdhari FC) emerging as the chosen entries in the Annual General Body Meeting.



Let’s take a look at how their season in the I-League is going:



Currently, among the newly promoted or joined teams, Shillong Lajong leads at 6th place, playing one game less than last year's champions Gokulam Kerala and eyeing a higher finish. Despite their standings, Inter Kashi at 7th and Delhi FC at 8th are in close pursuit of Shillong.

All three clubs have secured 4 wins in the 10 matches they played so far, positioning themselves decently in the middle of the table. However, Namdhari FC, making their inaugural entry, faces challenges, as they are currently reeling at the 11th spot. They will need to ramp up their performances to climb up the ranks.

Shillong Lajong has exhibited commendable form with 4 wins, 4 draws, and 2 losses. Presently, they are occupying the 6th position out of 13 teams in the I-League table, having a 40 per cent win rate.



Shillong Lajong's performance at home has been impressive, tallying 4 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss. However, their away form is deemed subpar; they are still waiting for their first away win. In the three away games they played, Shillong Lajong registered 2 draws and 1 loss.

In their most notable fixture, Shillong Lajong delivered an outstanding performance against the reigning champions, Gokulam Kerala, clinching a 3-1 victory at home. They also scripted a noteworthy draw against almost invincible Mohammedan Sporting FC.

However, their recent form has witnessed setbacks with two consecutive losses – a 3-0 defeat against Aizawl FC, marking their first home loss, and a 3-1 loss to Real Kashmir. The leading goal-scorer for Shillong Lajong is Daniel Gonçalves with 3 goals, while standout player Hardy Nongbri has contributed with 2 goals and 4 assists. The team aims to enhance their away form and increase goal-scoring proficiency.

Inter Kashi, relying on seasoned ISL players this season, hasn't performed as anticipated, securing the 7th position with a 40% win rate in the I-League. Inconsistency has marked their journey, especially considering their debut appearance. Despite the support from the Atletico group, improvements so far have been minimal.

Their standout fixture was against Namdhari FC, clinching a 4-2 victory. While they've played only 2 home games, winning one and losing one, their strength lies in away matches, winning 3, drawing 2, and losing 3.

Recent performances include a one-sided loss to TRAU (3-0) and a rebound victory against Delhi FC (2-0). Top scorer Jordan Lamela Garrido with 4 goals and breakout player Mario Barco Vilar with 3 goals and 5 assists, signify their potential, aiming for more consistency and fewer losses in upcoming matches.



Delhi FC, crowned champions of I-League 2 in the 2022-23 season and subsequently promoted to the I-League, faced challenges against stronger opponents. Currently positioned at 8th on the points table, they share a 40% win rate with teams above them but have experienced more losses. Home performances have been commendable with 2 wins, 1 draw, and 2 losses, while their away form is considered average with 2 wins, 0 draws, and 3 losses.



Despite this average display, Delhi FC's scoring prowess remains notable, averaging almost 1.90 goals per game, totalling 19 goals this season. A standout victory against Aizawl FC, winning 5-1, showcased their potential. Sergio Barboza leads as the top scorer with 4 goals for the club and breakout player Aroldo Da Silva Arruda has contributed with 4 goals and 3 assists. Improvement will be crucial for a higher finish in the standings next season.

Namdhari FC, making their debut in the I-League, has encountered challenges adjusting to the higher echelons of competition. Their current season record stands at 2 wins, 2 draws, and 6 losses, reflecting difficulties both at home and away.



A notable achievement for Namdhari FC is their triumph against experienced Real Kashmir FC, securing a 1-0 victory, which serves as a positive takeaway for the team. The standout performer for Namdhari FC has been the Spaniard Imanol Arana Sadaba, contributing with 2 goals and 2 assists. The primary concern revolves around the team's lack of experience and a robust bench, issues they aim to address, especially with the impending threat of relegation in the I-League 2.



These teams are eager to enhance their showings, and we've witnessed glimpses of their potential. As they strive for improvement, the journey of these teams holds promise and they will look to further punch above their weight in the next season of the I-League