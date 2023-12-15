Indian Sports LIVE, December 15: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog

Indian Sports LIVE
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 15 Dec 2023 12:58 PM GMT
5 Nations Tournament: Indian Women’s Hockey Team goes down 2-3 to Spain
The Indian Women’s Hockey Team started their campaign in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 with a 2-3 loss against the hosts, Spain, on Friday. Gurjit Kaur (13’) and Sangita Kumari (14’) each scored a goal for India, while Sara Barrios Navarro (2’), Patricia Alvarez Nardiz (30’), and Julia Strappato Garreta (53’) were on target for Spain.
- 15 Dec 2023 12:56 PM GMT
Odisha Masters: Unnati Hooda into semifinals
Unnati Hooda defeated Anupama Upadhyaya 16-21,21-7,21-15 at Odisha Masters to qualify for semifinals and will face Nozomi Okuhara tommorrow.
- 15 Dec 2023 9:23 AM GMT
NRAI announces squads for Asian Olympic qualifiers
Olympians Anjum Moudgil and Manavjit Singh Sandhu returned to the national squad as a 20-member rifle and pistol and a 12-member shotgun squad have been announced for the upcoming Asian Olympic qualifiers, scheduled next month in Indonesia and Kuwait respectively. A total of 16 Paris 2024 Olympic Games quotas will be available in Jakarta, Indonesia, where the Asian Olympic Qualification Rifle and Pistol event is scheduled between January 5-18, 2024, while as many as eight Paris spots will be up for grabs in the Asia Olympic Qualification Shotgun, scheduled in Kuwait City, Kuwait, between January 12-22, 2024.
- 15 Dec 2023 8:59 AM GMT
Odisha Masters: Dhruv-Tanisha reach semifinals
Mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto defeat Indonesian pair of Marwan Faza and Jessica Maya Rismawardani 21-16, 21-11 to enter the semifinals of the Odisha Masters.
- 15 Dec 2023 8:24 AM GMT
'Don’t let your physical limitation demotivate you' - Swaroop Unhalkar
Born with severe polio leading to disability in both legs, Swaroop has been a fighter ever since his birth. Between the age of 2 months and 10 years, he had to undergo multiple operations because of his severe condition. "I never let my condition deter me from achieving my dreams," Swaroop says at the Karni Singh Shooting Range during Khelo India Para Games 2023.
- 15 Dec 2023 8:22 AM GMT
'I want to better my Tokyo performance next year'- Bhavina Patel
Paralympics medalist and Commonwealth Champion, Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel wants to better her performance at the Tokyo Paralympics in the next edition of the games in Paris 2024. Speaking to The Bridge after the first day of the Para-Table Tennis event at the ongoing Khelo India Para Games, Bhavina emphasised that she wants to work on her mistakes to get better results in future.
- 15 Dec 2023 8:20 AM GMT
Asian Youth Rapid Chess Championship: India wins 9 medals
India bagged four gold, three silver and two bronze medals at the Asian Youth Rapid Championship in Al Ain, UAE. Bhagyashree Patil (U-18, girls), Sapariya Ghosh (U-14 girls), Muhammad Shyan Naushae Ibrahim (U-8 boys) and Sharvannica (U-8 girls) clinched gold medals for India.
- 15 Dec 2023 8:16 AM GMT
What to follow today?
In Odisha Masters Super 100 badminton action continues on 4th day with Indian players Ayush Shetty, Kiran George, Unnati Hooda, Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto, Sumeeth Reddy-Sikki Reddy and many more in action.
In ISL, Mohun Bagan is up against NorthEast United.
In PKL, U Mumba faces Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan challenges Haryana Steelers.
- 15 Dec 2023 8:08 AM GMT
What happened on December 14?
Here are the top developments that happened on December 14. Find the full details here
Highlights
The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team went down 1-4 in a hard-fought match against Germany in the Semi-Finals of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023, here on Thursday. REPORT
India on Thursday defeated Nepal by seven wickets in the fourth T20 despite captain Binita Pun's show with the bat here at Police Gymkhana Cricket Ground in the first-ever Fedfina Women's Bilateral Cricket Series for the Blind 2023. REPORT
on the third day of the Odisha Masters 2023 which saw Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto, Unnati Hooda, Kiran George, Rutuparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda making progress to the next round here at the JN Indoor Stadium. REPORT