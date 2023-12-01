Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, December 1: Commentary, Blog, Updates
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on December 1.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 1 Dec 2023 9:42 AM GMT
S8UL bags ‘Esports Content Creator of the Year’ award
S8UL bags ‘Esports Content Creator of the Year’ award consecutively for the second year at the ‘Esports Awards'23’
S8UL has established its position as a trailblazer not only in the Indian Esports community but on the international stage as well. ‘S8UL have also been globally recognised at the MOBIES as a ‘Global Impact on Mobile Gaming’ Organisation earlier this year
- 1 Dec 2023 8:22 AM GMT
Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023: India goes down 3-4 against Germany
The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team put up a solid show in their second game of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 but the runners-up of the last edition of the elite tournament, Germany, came from behind to register a 4-3 victory in a thrilling match played in Santiago, Chile, on Friday.