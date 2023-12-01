Historic Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 kicks off in grand style on a cruise

There has always been a strong connection between kabaddi and the people of India for several years. However, the sport only gained prominence and popularity since the advent of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2014. The founders of Mashal Sports implemented innovative rules such as 30-second raids, Do-or-Die raids, super raids and super tackles to make the game engaging for sports fans in India. Furthermore, the broadcasters of the league packaged the sport brilliantly to attract millions of followers.

On the cusp of a historic milestone of completing 10 editions, the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off Season 10 in grand style on the Akshar River Cruise in Ahmedabad on Friday. The Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League Mr. Anupam Goswami launched the special season along with PKL Season 9-winning team Captain Sunil Kumar (Jaipur Pink Panthers) and the Season 10 opening game Captains Pawan Sehrawat (Telugu Titans) and Fazel Atrachali (Gujarat Giants).

Speaking during the press conference as the cruise took a round of the Sabarmati River, Mr. Anupam Goswami expressed, “Going back to the 12-city caravan format is the landmark moment for Season 10. We will be reactivating at least nine geographies, which have not seen the Pro Kabaddi League in their own region since 2019. Hosting the league in 12 cities helps the league to form a strong connection with the communities in each of the franchise’s home regions.”

The Gujarat Giants will be going up against Telugu Titans in the blockbuster opening game of PKL Season 10 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia on Saturday. The Titans’ Captain and the most expensive player in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League - Pawan Sehrawat expressed that his team is all geared up for the first game, “I am very excited to step on the mat. It was tough for me to miss out on the last season. However, I have saved up a lot of energy for the upcoming season and I am also eager to face Fazel in the first game. Our players have trained very well for the season through the training camp. We are absolutely ready for our first game against Gujarat Giants.”



Meanwhile, the most expensive defender in the Pro Kabaddi League and Gujarat Giants’ Captain Fazel Atrachali said, “I am very excited to be a part of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. This is the best kabaddi tournament in the world. We can't wait to start the season. I am very happy to play for Gujarat Giants this year. We have a lot of young talents and a good coach. I am looking forward to a good season.”

The Jaipur Pink Panthers clinched the Pro Kabaddi League trophy after defeating Puneri Paltan in the final last season. Speaking about going into Season 10 as the defending champions, Jaipur Pink Panthers Captain Sunil Kumar expressed, “The trophy belongs to us at the moment and we have to ensure that it stays with us. We have trained even harder for this season. We implemented a great player combination last year and we'll continue to use the same combination this year. We've prepared quite well for the tournament.”

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Ahmedabad leg will be played from 2-7 December 2023. Thereafter, the league will move in the following order of venues - Bengaluru (8-13 December 2023), Pune (15-20 December 2023), Chennai (22-27 December 2023), Noida (29 December 2023 - 3 January 2024), Mumbai (5-10 January 2024), Jaipur (12-17 January 2024), Hyderabad (19-24 January 2024), Patna (26-31 January 2024), Delhi (2-7 February 2024), Kolkata (9-14 February 2024) and Panchkula (16-21 February).

Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and for free on Disney+ Hotstar.