Indian Sports LIVE
Indian Sports LIVE, January 5: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on January 5.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 5 Jan 2024 7:00 AM GMT
One Week to Go: Excitement looms large as battle for Paris Olympics gains momentum
With only a week left for the start of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi, the excitement among hockey fans looms large as teams vie to make the top three position in order to book a berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The teams in the fray include world no. 5 Germany, former Asian Games Champions Japan, Chile and the Czech Republic grouped in pool A, while hosts India are grouped in pool B along with the USA, New Zealand and Italy.
The venue Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf is abuzz with activities, with participating teams trinkling into the city and testing their mettle on the ground that recently hosted the Women's Asian Champions Trophy where Savita-led India bagged the top honours.
- 5 Jan 2024 6:00 AM GMT
SD Prajwal Dev added to Indian Davis Cup Tennis team
SD Prajwal Dec was added to the Indian Davis Cup team on Thursday as a replacement player for the upcoming tie against Pakistan.
Prajwal was not initially named in the squad for the World Group I Play-off tie on February 3 and 4 to be held in Islamabad, but got the call after reserve player Digvijay Singh pulled out of the tournament.
“I have been playing well in the ITF tournaments in India and abroad for the last two seasons. I view this opportunity as a reward for my consistency and I am quite elated to represent my country in the Davis Cup,” Prajwal told PTI.
- 5 Jan 2024 5:50 AM GMT
Pranati Das wins multiple medals at Artistic Gymnastics National Championships
The Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships culminated with top gymnasts across the country putting up scintillating performances at the newly built Gymnastics Centre in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
Railways' Pranati Das had a memorable day 3 of the National Championship as she clinched a double Gold (Uneven Bars and Floor Exercise) apart from finishing second in the all-around women's category. Her teammate Pranati Nayak clinched two medals, winning Gold in Vault and Bronze in Balance Beam.
Meanwhile, Dipa Karmakar, who represented Tripura, bagged a total of three medals - Gold (All-around), Silver (Vault) and Silver (Uneven Bars) in the women's competition.
- 5 Jan 2024 5:40 AM GMT
BAI to fund emerging players for three international tournaments in 2024
Badminton Association of India (BAI), on Thursday, announced that the Indian federation in charge of the sport in the country will be bearing the cost of three international events to provide international exposure to young players ranked between 26 and 75 in the BWF World Rankings as on January 2.
This will certainly relieve young and emerging shuttlers who had to cut down on a number of international events due to a lack of funds in the recent past. However, the facility will be extended to only those players who are not part of the BAI national camp.
- 5 Jan 2024 5:30 AM GMT
What happened on January 4 ?
Olympian Dipa Karmakar hogged the limelight on day 2 of the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship 2024 as she topped the all-around performance with a total of 49.55 points - REPORT
HOPS FC started their year with a away win against East Bengal FC, this is their first win of the season after losing the first two matches in the IWL - REPORT
The Wrestling Federation of India will challenge its suspension by the Sports Ministry in court next week. It has also called for an Executive Committee meeting on January 16 to discuss the way forward - REPORT
The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) is organising the first T-10 Women’s Deaf Premier League in Mumbai, Maharashtra, from January 8th to 11th 2024 - REPORT