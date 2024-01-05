FIDE announces first-ever Chess World Cup for youngsters

In order to take the game to the youngsters, FIDE has announced the first-ever World Cup for the youngsters. The inaugural edition will be held in three age groups - Under-8, 10, and 12, in two categories - Open and Girls, each having 58 participants from June 22 to July 3, 2024, in Batumi, Georgia.

The tournament will have two stages - a seven-round Swiss System consisting of two groups of 24 players each. Stage two will be played in a Knockout format, similar to the regular World Cup.

"This new event aims to redefine the youth chess landscape with a revamped system and offer more opportunities for young chess players. Federations are urged to confirm their participation by February 1, 2024, based on the 2023 World Cadets Chess Championship results. The registration deadline for this prestigious event is April 22, 2024," FIDE said in a press release.

In addition to the prizes that include Apple gadgets, the first three winners of each age category and gender will receive free full board accommodation for the World Cadets Championship later in the same year, while every participant will be awarded a certificate acknowledging their participation.

"We are tremendously excited about this inaugural event, marking the very first time the World Cup is dedicated to young talents. We expect that the tournament will attract global public interest and raise global awareness of chess. Our foremost commitment is to ensure a memorable and enriching experience for players and their families in Georgia. FIDE's dedicated efforts toward promoting and nurturing chess among children remain a cornerstone of our mission, and we are steadfast in our resolve to advance this cause," said Akaki Iashvili, Chair of FIDE's Events Commission and the President of the Georgian Chess Federation.

