Indian Sports LIVE, January 21: Blog, Commentary, Updates
Catch the live updates of Indian athletes' performances across events happening across the world on January 21.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 21 Jan 2024 7:38 AM GMT
Hockey India is in no mood for changing coach of Indian women's team
After the Indian women's hockey team failed to book their berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics in front of the home crowd in Ranchi, many speculations have come forward regarding the future of the current Indian coach Janneke Schopman.
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey assured the federation would not make any hasty decision.
- 21 Jan 2024 7:35 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag set to reclaim world no.1 ranking after annihilating Chia-Soh
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached their second straight final in two weeks in a row on the BWF World Tour on Saturday at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi, as they beat their arch-nemesis Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the India Open Super 750 men's doubles semifinal.
Now, following their ascendency to the India Open final, the Indian pair, who became the world no. 1 in October last year following their Asian Games gold medal-winning show in Hangzhou before losing the spot to Liang and Wang, will reclaim the spot in the men's doubles category.
- 21 Jan 2024 7:32 AM GMT
I want to become 1st male world champion from India: Priyanshu Rajawat
Young Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat has his eyes set on the pinnacle tournament of badminton, the BWF World Championships.
He is 21, and he left behind a good year in 2023 when he claimed his maiden BWF World Tour at the Orleans Masters and produced several results of remarkable brilliance.
Being young and strong on desires, Priyanshu is determined to break a deadlock in Indian badminton.
"I want to end that world championship title drought of men's singles category and my aim is to become the first-ever world champion from India in this category," Priyanshu told The Bridge on the sidelines of India Open.
- 21 Jan 2024 7:31 AM GMT
What to follow today?
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play in the men's doubles final at the India Open. The match is likely to start at 5 PM.
In the Kalinga Super Cup, Punjab FC will face Gokulam Kerala and Mumbai FC will take on Chennaiyin FC.
PKL matches continue.
- 21 Jan 2024 7:28 AM GMT
What happened on January 20?
India Open: Satwik-Chirag cruises into final with dominating victory - REPORT
Raiza Dhillon, Anant Naruka secure two more Paris Olympics quota places for India - REPORT
Olympics are the biggest target for Satwik-Chirag: Coach Mathias Boe - STORY
