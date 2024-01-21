Hockey India not in mood for drastic changes for women's team

Ranchi: After the Indian women's hockey team failed to book their berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics in front of the home crowd in Ranchi, many speculations have come forward regarding the future of the current Indian coach Janneke Schopman.

Schopman, who took over post-Tokyo Olympics from Sjored Marjine, had a roller coaster ride with the Indian women's team in the past three years.

While the Indian team picked up a few wins and good results including the likes of the FIH Nations Cup, Asian Champions Trophy, and qualification for the FIH Pro League, they failed to deliver at the big tournaments like the World Cup and Asian Games.

The failure of the Olympic qualifiers has raised the first question about the future of Janneke Schopman who was under scrutiny since India's bronze medal finish at the Asian Games 2022.

"I don't know" was Janneke's answer when she was asked after the match.

While Janneke didn't say anything, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey assured the federation would not make a big and hasty decision.

"We will let this settle first and we will look into the plans," Dilip told The Bridge after India's exit. "We don't have major concerns about the coach. We have done well recently in tournaments like Asian Champions Trophy and Asian Games," he added.

Breaking News: Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey addresses rumors of Coach Janneke Schopman's replacement after the team's defeat against Japan, missing Olympic qualifications at #FIHOlympicQualifiers

Talking about the hockey India played during the tournament, Dilip said," The team has been playing good hockey and creating so many chances but if the players fail to convert on the turf, the coach cannot be blamed."



Dilip Tirkey's words are true but the fact that the team has been erratic when it needed consistency is also true.

India started the Olympic qualifiers with a loss against the USA where the team looked uncharacteristically out of rhythm. They made a comeback against New Zealand and Italy to keep the Olympic hopes alive.

The team played their best hockey against Germany in the semi-finals where they gave their all to fight against a higher-ranked opponent. India left everything on the turf but they lost the game in the penalty shootout.

Playing just after 18 hours of the intense semi-final, the Indian team struggled againstt Japan and it looked like they were yet to recover from that intense battle against Germany.

Hockey India secretary Bholanath Singh also echoed the sentiment of Dilip Tirkey and said that there is no need to panic about the situation and federation is well aware of the upcoming tournaments.

While Janneke had a rollercoaster coaching tenure, she infused the team with youth and instilled a strong mentality in the team.

Keeping aside the speculations, the Indian team needs to regroup and focus on the upcoming FIH Pro League in Odisha which will test the team's caliber against the top teams in the world.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics chance gone, the federation has four years to prepare for the 2028 LA Olympics and the 2026 Hockey World Cup. It will be interesting to see the course opted for the next cycle.