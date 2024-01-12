Indian Sports LIVE, January 12: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog

Indian Sports LIVE
What happened on January 11?
Sumit Nagal moves into the Australian Open Qualifying Final Round after he defeated Edward Winter of Australia by 6 - 3 , 6 - 2 in Qualifying Round 2. He is just one win away from what could be his-second ever appearance at the main draw of Australia open.
Rhythm Sangwan confirmed the 16th Paris Olympic quota for the Indian shooting contingent after winning the bronze medal in the final of the women's 25m Pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia - REPORT
Ashwini Ponnappa & Tanisha Crasto get the better of WR 9 pair Mayu Matsumoto & Wakana Nagahara of Japan to advance to the quarterfinals of Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament while Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also into the quarterfinals with a 21-11, 21-18 win over Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar of France - REPORT
El Khayati scores an injury time winner after winning a penalty to gave Mumbai City full three points to start their campaign at the Kalinga Super Cup whereas Punjab FC (PFC) were held on to a 1-1 draw by Chennaiyin FC in their first match.
Vicky fought hard but lost 5-8 in the bronze medal match to reigning U23 world champion Isaac Trumble of USA in the men's 97 kg freestyle category at the Zagreb Open wrestling ranking series tournament.