Indian Sports LIVE, December 23: Scores, Updates, Commentary, Blog

Catch all the live updates of Indian athletes' performances in various events happening across the world on December 23.
Welcome to The Bridge's live coverage of Indian sports, where we guide you through the performances of Indian athletes across diverse sports and global events. This daily blog consolidates sports activities worldwide that hold Indian significance, offering a comprehensive update to keep you well-informed.
- 23 Dec 2023 11:30 AM GMT
Stumps Day-3: India Vs Australia - Australia leading by 46 runs with 5 wickets in hand
Australia has taken a slender lead of 46 runs in the second innings with 5 wickets in hand.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur takes Indian team back on track after departing both set batters Tahlia McGrath and Alyssa Healy.
- 23 Dec 2023 11:15 AM GMT
Women’s National C'ships: World champion Saweety Boora, Pooja Rani advance
The reigning world champion Saweety Boora and two-time Asian Championships gold medallist Pooja Rani entered the round-of-16 at the 7th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships with contrasting victories on the second day at the GBU Indoor Stadium in Greater Noida.
While Saweety faced a tough challenge from Alfiya of Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) before securing a 4-1 win in the 81kg match, Tokyo Olympian Pooja dominated the proceedings against Renu of Nagaland in 75kg bout as she completed a commanding 5-0 victory.
- 23 Dec 2023 11:05 AM GMT
I-League: Lajong takes a comfortable 3-0 win over Namdhari FC
Shillong Lajong back to winning ways after losing two back to back matches. They takes a comfortable 3-0 win over Namdhari FC in a home match against Namdhari FC at Jawaharlal nehru stadium, Meghalaya.
Shillong is back to top five of the league table after the win with 19 points after 11 matches whereas Namdhari lying on 11th position with just 8 points out of 11 matches.
- 23 Dec 2023 10:30 AM GMT
Indian Women's League: Sethu FC takes a 4-2 win over East Bengal FC
East Bengal women's team suffers back-to-back lose at the Indian Women's League. They lost 2-4 in a high scoring match against Sethu FC in their first home match at East Bengal ground, Kolkata.
Sethu FC jumps back to the top three position on the league table after this win with 4 points after 2 matches. This was the final match of the year for IWL before going into 10 days long winter break.
- 23 Dec 2023 8:45 AM GMT
Tea Day-3: India Vs Australia women - Australia putting up a fight-back, lead reduced to 31
Australia puts up a fightback in the post-lunch session and reduced the lead to 31 runs with a 84 run partnership between Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath for third wicket.
Perry departed in the later half of the session after scoring a crucial 45 runs innings. Sneh Rana takes her wicket on a caught-behind dismissal.
India will come in the final session of the day with the aim to bowl out australia within 300 which will help India to chase down the maximum 100-120 total in last innings.
Score: Aus - 156-3 in 50 overs
Key players:- Ellyse Perry 45(91), Tahlia McGrath (46*)111, Sneh Rana (2-44)
- 23 Dec 2023 8:30 AM GMT
Rajasthan Warriors announce Captain and Vice-Captain for Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2
After a long wait, the second season of the Ultimate Kho-Kho League is finally here and kicking off on December 24, 2023, with the final having been scheduled for 13 January 2024.
The tournament, which promises to be bigger and better this time around, will see the Rajasthan Warriors commence their season against the Gujarat Giants on December 25.
Taking the reins as the captain for the Rajasthan Warriors — owned by Capri Sports — will be Majahar Jamadar, who hails from Kolhapur in Maharashtra.
- 23 Dec 2023 8:00 AM GMT
AIFF appoints Shukla Dutta as head coach of Indian women's U19 team
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday appointed Shukla Dutta as the head coach of the Indian U19 women's team for the SAFF Championship in February.
Dutta, a former India international of repute, has previously coached the Indian U17 women's team and led Rising Student Club to the 2017-18 Indian Women's League title.
Meanwhile, former India international Shradhanjali Samantaray has been appointed Dutta's assistant, while Lourembam Ronibala Chanu will be the team's goalkeeper coach.
- 23 Dec 2023 6:24 AM GMT
Salima Tete excited to play FIH Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi
Ace Indian midfielder, Salima Tete, known for her fierce gameplay, is excited to be back in Ranchi for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers as the team braces for exhilarating matches on familiar ground. Hailing from the very heart of Jharkhand, Tete carries with her not only an immense passion for the sport but also the aspirations of a nation rooting for its heroes.
- 23 Dec 2023 6:21 AM GMT
Mohammedan Sporting to visit South Africa for a friendly in January
I-League club Mohammedan Sporting will visit the South African city of Durban to play a friendly against nine-time South African Premier Division champion Orlando Pirates on January 27. The matches will be played in January as leagues in both countries witness a break in the first month of the year.
- 23 Dec 2023 6:15 AM GMT
Lunch Day-3: India Vs Australia women - India still leading by 124 runs, AUS 63-2
India added 30 more runs into the last days' total and put up a mammoth total of 406 with a first innings lead of 187 runs. Deepti Sharma was the star of the first innings who missed out on century but scored crucial 78 runs.
Pooja Vastrakar partnered Deepti and helps to take the lead past 180 runs after a 122 runs partnership for the 8th wicket.
Australia started on a positive note in the second innings with opening partnership of 49 runs but later lost 2 crucial wickets just few overs before lunch.
India will come in next session with the aim to take a innings victory or restrict Australia to a smaller total.
Live Score:- AUS - 63 for 2 in 17 overs (Ellyse Perry (7)*, Tahlia McGrath (1)*, Sneh Rana (1-25))
1st innings:- Aus - 219, India 406-10
Key players - Deepti Sharma(78), Smriti Mandhana(74)