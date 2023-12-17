Indian Women’s Hockey Team goes down 1-2 to Belgium in 5 Nations Tournament

Indian Women’s Hockey Team lost to Belgium by 1-2 on Saturday in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023. Belgium won the match, riding on goals from Ambre Ballenghien (22’) and Louise Versavel (37’). Meanwhile, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (56’) scored the only goal for India.

The match was intense from the first whistle, with both teams looking to breach the defence of the other, but a goal was not forthcoming. The teams ended the first quarter on level terms.

"The breakthrough finally came in the second quarter as Ambre Ballenghien scored, giving Belgium the lead going into the halftime break.

India falls short against Belgium.

The spirit remains unbroken as our team learn and grow from every challenge. #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/olNjvucv2m — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 16, 2023

Both teams were eager to score next and it was Louise Versavel's shot on goal, early in the third quarter which extended Belgium’s lead in the contest.



The Indian Women’s Hockey Team kept probing Belgium’s defence in search of a goal in the last quarter. In the dying moments of the game, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke found an opening and scored, swinging the momentum in their favour. However, India failed to capitalize further.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will face Germany next at 20:00 on 19th December.