Indian women's ice hockey team reaches semi-final in Asia & Oceania C'ship

The Indian women's ice hockey team created history after they reached the semi-final of the IIHF Asia and Oceania Championship 2023 on Thursday in Bangkok, Thailand. They defeated Malaysia in the quarter-final 3-2 to achieve the historic feat.

India was placed in the Group B of the tournament where a total of eight teams from across Asia and Oceania are participating. They had Iran, Kuwait, and Kyrgyz Republic in their group. With two wins, against Kyrgyz Republic and Kuwait, and a loss against Iran, the team from the subcontinent made it to the knockouts.

In the past, the Indian women's team plied their trade in the Women's Division I of the Asia and Oceania tournament, where they even clinched the Bronze back in the 209 edition. In the Men's category, India has a silver in the Division I tournament which was won in the 2017 edition.

Previously known as the IIHF Challenge Cup of Asia, Indian women's team's best performance to date is a fourth-placed finish in the 2017 edition. The side has a great chance to reach the final and improve on their best-ever performance in the competition, but it won't be an easy task.

In the semi-final, India is set to face hosts Thailand who have bagged three medals in the tournament in the past (one gold, one silver, one bronze). Moreover, it is at the hands of Thailand that India tasted their heaviest defeat back in 2017, when the Thai beat the Indians 20-1.

The two sides will face in a much-awaited semi-final on 6th May, Saturday at 3:30 pm IST at the Thailand International Ice Hockey Arena.