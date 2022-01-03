Ice Hockey
Fan identifies ice-hockey team member's cancerous mole from stands, saves life
A fan who had gone to watch an ice-hockey match in Canada saved one of the team member's life through the prognosis of his cancerous mole.
Nadia Popovici, a medical school aspirant in Canada, had gone to watch the ice hockey match between Seattle Kraken vs Vancouver Canucks without the slightest of an idea that her prognosis would be saving someone's life. While the match was underway, Popovici noticed a mole on the neck of Canucks' assistant equipment manager Brian Hamilton. All she did was convey to the person that the mole could be cancerous.
On her phone, she wrote, "The mole on the back of your neck is cancer," in enlarged fonts and kept on knocking the plexiglass that separates the ice hockey playing arena and the audience stand. Amid all the frenzy about over the match, Hamilton finally was able to read her message. After seeing the alert, he consulted the team doctor and a biopsy found out that it was indeed cancerous.