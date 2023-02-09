Highest Run-Scorers in the history of Women's T20 World Cup

The Women's T20 World Cup began in 2009 and is held once every two years. With the 8th edition of the Women's T20 World Cup flagging off in a couple of days, here's a look at the top 5 run scorers of all time:

#1 Suzie Bates





Suzie Bates of New Zealand leads the list of highest run scorers in the Women's T20 World Cup. She is also on the verge of becoming the first batter to cross the 1,000-run mark.



#2 Stafanie Taylor





The former West Indies captain, Stafanie Taylor, ranks second on the list. Stafanie is also 2 wickets away from achieving yet another feat: becoming the first-ever cricketer, male or female, to achieve a double of 3000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is.



#3 Meg Lanning





Meg Lanning, Australia's top-order batsman, is third on the list of highest run scorers. She is 6 matches away from becoming the first ever cricketer- male or female- to captain in 100 T20Is.



#4 Charlotte Edwards





The Former English Skipper, Charlotte Edwards is 4th on the list of highest run-getters of the league. She led England to victory in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2009.



#5 Alyssa Healy





Alyssa Healy of Australia is 5th on the list of top scorers and tops the strike rate charts at an impressive 131.92.



Summary:

S.No. Player Country Runs Matches Average Strike Rate 1 Suzie Bates New Zealand 929 32 30.96 113.15 2 Stafanie Taylor West Indies 881 29 38.3 95.44 3 Meg Lanning Australia 843 29 38.31 112.5 4 Charlotte Edwards England 768 24 36.57 103.92 5 Alyssa Healy Australia 752 34 25.93 131.92

Former Indian Captain Mithali Raj boasts the best average at 40.33; current skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are all a part of the top-10 chart. Harmanpreet Kaur is on the verge of becoming the first-ever cricketer- male or female- to 150 T20I appearances.