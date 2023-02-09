ICC Women's World T20
Highest Run-Scorers in the history of Women's T20 World Cup
A look at the top 5 highest run scorers of all time and their stats.
The Women's T20 World Cup began in 2009 and is held once every two years. With the 8th edition of the Women's T20 World Cup flagging off in a couple of days, here's a look at the top 5 run scorers of all time:
#1 Suzie Bates
Suzie Bates of New Zealand leads the list of highest run scorers in the Women's T20 World Cup. She is also on the verge of becoming the first batter to cross the 1,000-run mark.
#2 Stafanie Taylor
The former West Indies captain, Stafanie Taylor, ranks second on the list. Stafanie is also 2 wickets away from achieving yet another feat: becoming the first-ever cricketer, male or female, to achieve a double of 3000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is.
#3 Meg Lanning
Meg Lanning, Australia's top-order batsman, is third on the list of highest run scorers. She is 6 matches away from becoming the first ever cricketer- male or female- to captain in 100 T20Is.
#4 Charlotte Edwards
The Former English Skipper, Charlotte Edwards is 4th on the list of highest run-getters of the league. She led England to victory in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2009.
#5 Alyssa Healy
Alyssa Healy of Australia is 5th on the list of top scorers and tops the strike rate charts at an impressive 131.92.
Summary:
|S.No.
|Player
|Country
|Runs
|Matches
|Average
|Strike Rate
|1
|Suzie Bates
|New Zealand
|929
|32
|30.96
|113.15
|2
|Stafanie Taylor
|West Indies
|881
|29
|38.3
|95.44
|3
|Meg Lanning
|Australia
|843
|29
|38.31
|112.5
|4
|Charlotte Edwards
|England
|768
|24
|36.57
|103.92
|5
|Alyssa Healy
|Australia
|752
|34
|25.93
|131.92
Former Indian Captain Mithali Raj boasts the best average at 40.33; current skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are all a part of the top-10 chart. Harmanpreet Kaur is on the verge of becoming the first-ever cricketer- male or female- to 150 T20I appearances.