I-League 2022-23 Points table: Who will gain ISL promotion?

The I-League 2022-23 season is entering its final few games as teams have toiled all year to attempt and clinch the ISL promotion which is up for grabs. However, it is Hyderabad's Sreenidi Deccan and Punjab's Roundglass Punjab who are in pole position to do so.

Both on 40 points from 18 games, it is Deccan who have their noses in front, thanks to a superior goal difference. While the top two teams have already met twice this season, it'll be left to each side's remaining results to determine who goes to the Indian Super League next season.

I-League 2022-23 Points Table

﻿Win: 3 points; Draw: 1 point; Lose: 0 points



Club Matches Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Sreenidi Deccan 18 13 1 4 37 19 +18 40 Roundglass Punjab 18 12 4 2 28 15 +13 40 Gokulam Kerala 18 9 3 6 18 12 +6 30 TRAU FC 17 9 2 6 28 24 +4 29 Chirchill Brothers 18 7 5 6 28 18 +10 26 Real Kashmir 18 7 5 6 21 22 -1 26 Aizawl FC 18 6 5 7 23 22 +1 23 Neroca FC 18 6 3 9 17 21 -4 21 Mohammedan SC 18 5 5 8 23 26 -3 20 Rajasthan United 18 5 4 9 17 27 -10 19 Kenkre FC 18 3 6 9 16 30 -14 15 Sudeva Delhi 17 2 3 12 15 35 -20 9

(Last updated on 21st February, 2023)