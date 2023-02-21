I-League
I-League 2022-23 Points table: Who will gain ISL promotion?
It's a two-horse race in this I-League 2022-23 season.
The I-League 2022-23 season is entering its final few games as teams have toiled all year to attempt and clinch the ISL promotion which is up for grabs. However, it is Hyderabad's Sreenidi Deccan and Punjab's Roundglass Punjab who are in pole position to do so.
Both on 40 points from 18 games, it is Deccan who have their noses in front, thanks to a superior goal difference. While the top two teams have already met twice this season, it'll be left to each side's remaining results to determine who goes to the Indian Super League next season.
I-League 2022-23 Points Table
Win: 3 points; Draw: 1 point; Lose: 0 points
|
Club
|
Matches
|
Won
|
Drawn
|
Lost
|
Goals For
|
Goals Against
|
Goal Difference
|
Points
|
Sreenidi Deccan
|
18
|
13
|
1
|
4
|
37
|
19
|
+18
|
40
|
Roundglass Punjab
|
18
|
12
|
4
|
2
|
28
|
15
|
+13
|
40
|
Gokulam Kerala
|
18
|
9
|
3
|
6
|
18
|
12
|
+6
|
30
|
TRAU FC
|
17
|
9
|
2
|
6
|
28
|
24
|
+4
|
29
|
Chirchill Brothers
|
18
|
7
|
5
|
6
|
28
|
18
|
+10
|
26
|
Real Kashmir
|
18
|
7
|
5
|
6
|
21
|
22
|
-1
|
26
|
Aizawl FC
|
18
|
6
|
5
|
7
|
23
|
22
|
+1
|
23
|
Neroca FC
|
18
|
6
|
3
|
9
|
17
|
21
|
-4
|
21
|
Mohammedan SC
|
18
|
5
|
5
|
8
|
23
|
26
|
-3
|
20
|
Rajasthan United
|
18
|
5
|
4
|
9
|
17
|
27
|
-10
|
19
|
Kenkre FC
|
18
|
3
|
6
|
9
|
16
|
30
|
-14
|
15
|
Sudeva Delhi
|
17
|
2
|
3
|
12
|
15
|
35
|
-20
|
9
(Last updated on 21st February, 2023)