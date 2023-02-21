Log In
I-League

I-League 2022-23 Points table: Who will gain ISL promotion?

It's a two-horse race in this I-League 2022-23 season.

I-League trophy (Source: AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 21 Feb 2023 2:01 PM GMT

The I-League 2022-23 season is entering its final few games as teams have toiled all year to attempt and clinch the ISL promotion which is up for grabs. However, it is Hyderabad's Sreenidi Deccan and Punjab's Roundglass Punjab who are in pole position to do so.

Both on 40 points from 18 games, it is Deccan who have their noses in front, thanks to a superior goal difference. While the top two teams have already met twice this season, it'll be left to each side's remaining results to determine who goes to the Indian Super League next season.

I-League 2022-23 Points Table

﻿Win: 3 points; Draw: 1 point; Lose: 0 points

Club

Matches

Won

Drawn

Lost

Goals For

Goals Against

Goal Difference

Points

Sreenidi Deccan

18

13

1

4

37

19

+18

40

Roundglass Punjab

18

12

4

2

28

15

+13

40

Gokulam Kerala

18

9

3

6

18

12

+6

30

TRAU FC

17

9

2

6

28

24

+4

29

Chirchill Brothers

18

7

5

6

28

18

+10

26

Real Kashmir

18

7

5

6

21

22

-1

26

Aizawl FC

18

6

5

7

23

22

+1

23

Neroca FC

18

6

3

9

17

21

-4

21

Mohammedan SC

18

5

5

8

23

26

-3

20

Rajasthan United

18

5

4

9

17

27

-10

19

Kenkre FC

18

3

6

9

16

30

-14

15

Sudeva Delhi

17

2

3

12

15

35

-20

9

(Last updated on 21st February, 2023)

