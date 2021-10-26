I-League: "We will be there to fight" believes Rajasthan United coach Vikrant Sharma

Hailing from the far west desert of India, Rajasthan United FC has achieved a mammoth task of qualifying to the I-league. This made them the first-ever team from their state to play in the Indian top tiers. Although the road to the pedestal wasn't easy. Talking to the media about their success, head coach Vikrant Sharma spoke in detail about their challenges and how difficult it was to keep the squad motivated.









Speaking on the footballing situation of the desert state Sharma said, "R-League conducted 7 matches in 8 days and it is not practical with 25 players. This is very difficult." He further added, "There are players in Rajasthan who want to play football but they are in the dark. No matter how difficult it is, we have to move on."





Talking about the squad, he said, "I gathered the players from my sources and I tried to instill hunger into my players. We had to motivate the players and it paid off with the qualification." It is one thing to try and reach the I-League for a team with such short history and limited resources, and it's another to stay in the division and take the fight to other teams. This is a known fact to Vikrant, who believes in doing everything seriously and not just a one-off situation. He said, "I gave my views about competing in I-League. It has to be serious and not just for the sake of competing". The Gaffer believes, "I and the club are on the same page about the league. We will be there to fight and not just to sustain ourselves."



🗣️Vikrant Sharma: "Once we are there in the league, we will ensure to do well in spite of the budget and I feel confident that we can make a good team"

