Goalkeeper by accident, Kabir Kohli aims for top 3 finish in I-League

Kabir Kohli of Sudeva Delhi FC is one of the most promising goalkeepers from India. He was the first Indian to give a trial at Bayern Munich B team. Also, he became the third Indian to play for a Spanish Club when he joined CD Olimpic Xativa in 2019.

This year, the 22-year-old Kohli will be manning the goal for the Delhi-based I-League club as they aim for a top three finish in the upcoming season.

Kabir aims for top 3 finish this season

Sudeva Delhi FC has put up a formidable squad this season. They are looking a much stronger side than the past years. They have roped in former Japanese league coach Atsushi Nakamura. Kabir is quite confident regarding a top three finish in the league. Kabir's experience will surely be an added advantage to the team. "This season I'm really looking forward for our team to finish in the top three. We've got a good squad this season that can do so," Kohli told The Bridge. How did he start playing football?

Kabir Kohli started playing football at a very early age. He started playing from his school when he was only 15 years of age. He became a goalkeeper accidentally. In a tournament, the main goalkeeper was absent and as a result he was given the duty due to his height. "I started playing football in my school when I was 15 years old. There was a tournament in our school and our team didn't have a goalkeeper. Since I was the tallest in my class, I played as a goalkeeper." Kabir opens up on his Spanish league experience Kabir Kohli was one of the first of three Indian players to play in the Spanish 3rd division. He played several matches in the Spanish Tercera division. He learnt a lot of things from his stint in the foreign country. The coaches there helped him a lot in developing his game. Overall it was an exciting experience for him. "I learnt a lot of things when I went to Spain. The concept of football for me completely changed. The coaches were very helpful. Playing a match every weekend for 10 months was something new for me. It was exciting." Training with Bayern Munich B team

Kabir Kohli was the first Indian to attend the trial of Bayern Munich B team. It was a wonderful experience for him. He was quite amazed by the skills and fitness ability of the Bayern B players. He attended few training sessions with them.