I-League
I-League 2022-23 LIVE: Kenkre leads 1-0 against Sudeva Delhi- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates around Sudeva Delhi's I-league clash against Kenkre FC right here.
Sudeva Delhi FC and Kenkre FC kick-off their I-League 2022-23 campaigns against each other at the Chhatrasal Stadium. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates.
Live Updates
- 14 Nov 2022 11:48 AM GMT
Half time!
Great end to the first half as Sudeva's Basit cancelled out Kenkre's Faiz's 12th minute opener.
HT: SDFC 1-1 KEN
- 14 Nov 2022 11:47 AM GMT
47'- SUDEVA HAVE EQUALISED!
Basit heads it in to balance the scales!
SDFC 1-1 KEN
- 14 Nov 2022 11:40 AM GMT
40'- Sudeva trying to get their equaliser.
Long balls are coming into the flanks but the final third efficiency is lacking for the home side.
- 14 Nov 2022 11:28 AM GMT
27'- Pace of the game has slowed down.
After that goal, both teams have simmered down in their intensity.
- 14 Nov 2022 11:14 AM GMT
12'- KENKRE SCORES!!!
Azza puts in a low corner which finds Faiz. He had too much time on his plate and he was able to pass the ball in the goal to give Kenkre the lead.
SDFC 0-1 KEN
- 14 Nov 2022 11:12 AM GMT
11'- Now Kenkre almost scores!
The Kenkre winger took a curling long-ranger but Sibi was equal to it with the save.
- 14 Nov 2022 11:08 AM GMT
6'- All a little confusing.
Both teams are trying to find their rhythm, most of the action concentrated in the midfield.
- 14 Nov 2022 10:57 AM GMT
The teams are out on the pitch.
Fun fact: Sudeva head coach Atsushi Nakamura is the first Japanese to coach an Indian team. Can he get his stint in India roll with a win?