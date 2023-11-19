I-League 2023-24: Shillong Lajong stuns Gokulam Kerala, Sreenidi Deccan dominates TRAU FC

The 2023-24 I-League showcased two thrilling encounters on Sunday, November 19, 2023, with Shillong Lajong FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC emerging victorious in their respective matches. Shillong Lajong FC secured a stunning 3-1 win against Gokulam Kerala FC at the SSA Stadium, while Sreenidi Deccan FC dominated their away match against TRAU FC with an emphatic 5-0 victory at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

Shillong Lajong FC 3 - 1 Gokulam Kerala FC:

Shillong Lajong FC capitalized on their home advantage to clinch a 3-1 victory against Gokulam Kerala FC at the SSA Stadium. The match unfolded with an early lead for Shillong as Daniel Goncalves headed in a precise free kick from skipper Hardy Cliff Nongbri in the 29th minute. Gokulam, however, managed to level the score just before halftime with a stylish finish from Francisco Perdomo, orchestrated by captain Alex Sanchez.

The turning point came in the 75th minute when Gokulam conceded a penalty, allowing Renan Paulino of Shillong Lajong FC to confidently restore their lead. The final blow was delivered deep into added time by Hardy, securing the victory with a third goal. Shillong Lajong FC now boasts six points from four matches, setting the stage for their upcoming clash against Delhi FC on November 22. Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala FC will look to rebound when they host Churchill Brothers FC Goa on November 26 at the EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode.



Sreenidi Deccan FC 5 - 0 TRAU FC:

Sreenidi Deccan FC showcased their dominance in a commanding 5-0 triumph over TRAU FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium. The Deccan Warriors, currently occupying the second spot in the points table, asserted their superiority with goals from Gurmukh Singh, Jagdeep Singh (twice), Lalromawia, and David Castanada Munoz.

Gurmukh Singh broke the deadlock in the 41st minute, skillfully converting a redirected ball into the bottom left corner. The second half saw Sreenidi Deccan extend their lead with Jagdeep Singh's brace, benefiting from a fumbled clearance by TRAU's goalkeeper and a spectacular left-footed finish. Lalromawia capitalized on a defensive lapse to score the fourth goal in the 66th minute, while Munoz sealed the comprehensive victory in the dying minutes.



Sreenidi Deccan FC's impressive performance elevated them to the second spot in the points table with 10 points from five matches. With three wins, one draw, and one loss, they trail Mohammedan Sporting by a single point. TRAU FC, on the other hand, finds themselves at the bottom of the table with only one point from five matches.