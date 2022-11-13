RoundGlass Punjab FC welcomes Sreenidi Deccan in I-League 2022-23

RoundGlass Punjab FC begins its Hero I-League 2022-23 campaign on Monday, 14th November, against Sreenidi Deccan FC. The match will be played at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, with kick-off scheduled for 7 PM.



It is expected to be an interesting match as the visiting team won the two fixtures it played against RoundGlass Punjab FC in the last season.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference today, Head Coach Staikos Vergetis said, "We have had a great two month long pre-season with an exciting group of players. I am looking forward to tomorrow's game and see where we stand with the preparation we have had. We want to play a brand of football which will excite the fans and inspire the kids in Punjab to take up football."

Talking about the experience of coaching an Indian team Staikos added, "I believe the opportunity is the same. Football is football everywhere in the world."

Slovenian forward Luka Majcen stated that the team is ready to face Sreenidi Deccan FC in the first match. "They have a strong, compact team. We know what we are facing, and we are ready. We can expect an aggressive match tomorrow. The mood in the dressing room is excited and positive. We had a long pre-season, and we are all glad that we are no longer in bio-bubble"

