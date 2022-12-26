I-League: Head coach Richard Towa parts ways with Gokulam Kerala FC

Coach Richard Towa announced through his Instagram handle that Gokulam Kerala and him have decided to part ways after only nine games in the 2022-23 I-League season. The Cameroonian tactician was hired by the Kerala outfit prior to the ongoing campaign.

Currently, the defending champions are pretty well placed on the I-League points table at fourth position after nine games, having accrued 15 points, just four off the table-toppers Sreenidi Deccan. Hence, the reason behind the sudden separation of the coach and club remains to be known.

"I say a big thank you to the president of the club who allowed me to discover this championship and I wish a lot of success to the whole team for the rest of the championship and my best wishes for 2023," Towa expressed in his Instagram post.

