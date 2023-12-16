I-League: Real Kashmir maintains winning streak, Aizawl and Gokulam play draw

Real Kashmir FC continued their unbeaten streak after defeating Shillong Lajong FC 3-1 while Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala settled for a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Real Kashmir defeated Shillong Lajong without much trouble as the Snow Leopards made a strong start as usual, taking the lead through Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Issah in the fifth minute.

Despite conceding their first goal in their six-game unbeaten run via Karim Samb of Shillong Lajong in the 16th minute, the hosts came out stronger off the blocks again after the break.

Striker Gnohere Krizo scored his fifth goal of the season to restore Real Kashmir’s lead in the 55th minute before young midfielder Mohammad Inam wrapped up the three points with a 69th-minute strike.



The victory has seen Ishfaq Ahmed’s Real Kashmir jump to third place in the table, level on 20 points with Sreenidi Deccan and only trailing on goal difference.



Shillong Lajong’s second straight loss means they lose more ground on the frontrunners. Bobby Nongbet’s side remain fifth with 16 points from 10 matches.



Real Kashmir to travel to Sri Bhaini Sahib to take on Delhi FC in their next game while Shillong Lajong will return home to face Namdhari FC.

Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala play draw



In the other I League game, Aizawl FC and Gokulam Kerala settled for a 1-1 draw after a fierce match.

Lalbiakdika helped Aizawl take the lead in the 31st minute before Gokulam Kerala captain Alejandro Sanchez Lopez scored the equalizer in the added minutes of the first half. The strike helped Lopez become currently the sole top-scorer of the tournament with 10 goals.

Heading into the match, the stakes were high. A win for either side would have proved critical in their pursuit of the I-League title. However, neither team could gain the upper hand.

The draw meant Aizawl is in fourth place in the I-League table with 18 points from 10 matches, including five wins, three draws, and two losses. The Malabarians occupy the sixth spot with 14 points from 10 matches. They have won three games, drawn five and lost two.