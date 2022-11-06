Nikola Stojanovic returns to Mohammedan SC

Midfielder Nikola Stojanovic has returned to I-League side Mohammedan SC after leading the club to a second placed finish in the 2021-22 season. He becomes the outfit's sixth foreign player and completes the contingent.

The other foreign players rearing to play I-League 2022-23 season for the Kolkata-based team include Marcus Joseph, Ousmane N'Diaye, Shaher Shaheen, Nuriddin Davronov, and Abiola Dauda.



Stojanovic made 23 appearances for the club across the league, the championship stage as well as the Durand Cup. The Serb scored three goals and assisted a massive 13 times. Moreover, he took the tag of the player with most assists in the I-League season after creating nine goals.

Mohammedan SC will begin their I-League campaign with a match against the other pre-season favourites Gokulam Kerala FC next Saturday.