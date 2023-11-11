I-League 2023-24: Namdhari edge past Real Kashmir

Namdhari FC clinched a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Real Kashmir, at the Namdhari Stadium on Saturday. Winger Harmanpreet Singh's goal in the 13th minute proved decisive, giving Francesc Bonet's side a crucial lead.

The match unfolded with both teams displaying determination, but Namdhari's defense proved resilient, denying Real Kashmir an equalizer despite their efforts in the first half. Harmanpreet Singh's goal mirrored their previous match against Inter Kashi, where they led at half-time but suffered a second-half setback.

Inter Kashi FC’s first I-League WIN ~ NO Streaming ❌📺



Namdhari FC’s first I-League WIN ~ NO Streaming ❌📺



This season of I-League we saw two new clubs getting inducted but we never saw them get their first wins LIVE 😕#ILeague | #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/qSdhuGNzdN — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) November 11, 2023

However, Namdhari FC, held on to their narrow lead, avoiding a repeat of the previous disappointment and earning their first-ever I-League victory.



Following the win, Namdhari FC climbed to the 8th position with four points from three matches. In contrast, Real Kashmir faced their second consecutive loss, dropping to fourth place with six points in four games.

Looking ahead, Namdhari will hit the road to face NEROCA FC on November 18, while Real Kashmir's next challenge will be against the Orange Brigade on November 23.