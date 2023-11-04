I-League 2023-24: Mohammedan Sporting, Shillong Lajong share spoils; Sreenidi Deccan wins

In two electrifying matches, fans witnessed Mohammedan Sporting and Shillong Lajong battle to a 1-1 draw, while Sreenidi Deccan overwhelmed Inter Kashi with a resounding 4-1 victory on Friday, in I-League.

Mohammedan Sporting vs. Shillong Lajong

At the Naihati stadium, Mohammedan Sporting went head-to-head with Shillong Lajong in a highly anticipated clash. The game lived up to the hype, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Shillong Lajong, undaunted by the partisan crowd, established control early on, creating a flurry of scoring opportunities in the first half. Brazilian midfielder Renan Paulino fired a free-kick just outside the Mohammedan box in the third minute, setting the tone for an intense showdown. Despite a blocked initial attempt, Paulino's follow-up volley narrowly missed the target.

Lajong continued to dominate, playing with finesse and precision, while Mohammedan relied heavily on Argentine playmaker Alexis Gomez for creative sparks. The relentless pressure led to several close calls, including a 10th-minute header by Paulino, expertly saved by Mohammedan's goalkeeper Padam Chhetri.

The moment of truth arrived in the 40th minute when Takuto Miti capitalized on a defensive error, volleying the ball into the bottom right corner and giving Lajong a well-deserved lead.



Mohammedan Sporting, undeterred, rallied in the second half. In the 53rd minute, second-half substitute David Lalhlansanga showcased his brilliance, deceiving two defenders and slotting the ball into the net, levelling the game.

Despite both teams' relentless efforts, the match ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw, with neither side able to break the deadlock.

Sreenidi Deccan vs. Inter Kashi

On the same day, Sreenidi Deccan displayed an outstanding performance at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad. The Deccan Warriors showcased their attacking prowess by trouncing Inter Kashi 4-1, earning their second consecutive win in the I-League.

Sreenidi Deccan's victory was remarkable for its balanced attack, with four different players finding the back of the net. Rosenberg Gabriel started the scoring, followed by goals from Pawan Kumar, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, and R Lalbiakliana. Inter Kashi's Mario Barco Vilar managed a consolation goal towards the end of the match.

From the outset, Sreenidi Deccan played aggressively, creating their first opportunity in the 21st minute. Lalromawia delivered a low cross into the box, but Inter Kashi's goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya made an excellent save to keep his team in the game.



The breakthrough came in the 38th minute when Rosenberg Gabriel executed a quick one-two with Lalromawia, breaching Inter Kashi's defence and extending Sreenidi Deccan's lead to 1-0 at halftime.

Sreenidi Deccan didn't ease up in the second half and continued to press forward. In the 56th minute, Pawan Kumar rose above Inter Kashi defenders to head in a free-kick from Faysal Shayesteh. Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung and R Lalbiakliana further solidified their dominance with goals.

Despite Inter Kashi's late consolation goal, the match concluded with a resounding 4-1 victory for Sreenidi Deccan, demonstrating their confidence and attacking prowess.