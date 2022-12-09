Mohammedan SC sets ultimatum for head coach Andrey Chernyshov

"A coach's job is tough. If the results don't come, the club can change the coach. I agree with it and I'm ready for it. If the club (Mohammedan SC) is ever not happy with me then we'll say thank you very much and go our separate ways," head coach Andrey Chernyshvov had told The Bridge during their Durand Cup 2022 campaign.

It looks like the association of Chernyshov's association with the club may end very soon. A source close to the development confirmed that the club management may release Andrey Chernyshov after the next match. The search for a new coach has already begun.

Andrey Chernyshov is one of the most experienced coaches managing a side in the I-league. The 54-year-old Russian has experience coaching at some high-profile clubs like Qadsia, Torpedo, Spartak Moscow, Belasica, and many others.

The former Russian National team assistant coach won the Intercities fairs Cup with Spartak Moscow in the 2002-03 season. The man who was once a Dinamo Moscow legend, has recently been criticized by football experts due to erroneous decisions taken by him in the recent league games.

His 4-5-1 tactics with Mohammedan SC are not working in India's second tier. Though he has awarded the supporters with two Calcutta Football League titles, that is not enough to satisfy the Mohammedan fanbase.

The 2021-22 league runners-up are currently going through a string of poor performances. They have suffered back to back defeats against Churchill Brothers and Sreenidi Deccan FC. The side is currently languishing at the 8th position of the table with just six points from six matches.