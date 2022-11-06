I-League: Mirjalol Kosimov joins Neroca FC

Mirjalol Kosimov has signed a contract with Neroca FC. The central midfielder from Uzbekistan started his career from the famous Bunyodkor club. After that he went on to play for FK Obod and AGMK Olmaliq. He has played 101 matches for Olmaliq scoring three goals.

🚨Announcement🚨



We are glad to announce that Uzbek midfielder Mirjalol Kasimov has joined us 📝✅



The 26 years old midfielder has the experience of playing 40 games in Uzbekistan Superliga. 🔥



Let's welcome our newest addition. 🟠#Neroca #OrangeBrigade🍊 #Ileague pic.twitter.com/JB0ZSBZ2DR — Neroca FC (@NerocaFC) November 6, 2022

He also has the experience of playing in the AFC champions league, where he has made 10 appearances so far. Moreover, Kosimov has represented his nation across different age group levels. He has represented his nation at U-17, U-19, U-20 and U-23 levels.



Though he is primarily a central midfielder, he can also play as a attacking midfielder, winger and defensive midfielder.

The last I-League season of Neroca FC was riddled with ups and downs where Khogen Singh's team had 20 points in 18 games. Singh is an established national strategist. With Minerva, he has previously won the I-League. With a far larger squad at his disposal this time, he can undoubtedly lead Neroca to victory.



