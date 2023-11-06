I-League 2023-24: Inter Kashi secures historic win, Overcoming Namdhari FC 4-2

Inter Kashi secured their maiden victory in the I-League, overcoming Namdhari FC in a remarkable 4-2 comeback victory at the Namdhari Stadium, on Monday.

Namdhari FC drew first blood, taking the lead in the 14th minute through Harmanpreet Singh. It was a historic moment as Singh etched his name in the annals of Namdhari FC's history by notching the club's first-ever I-League goal. Namdhari FC had previously held Churchill Brothers goalless in their first match, but their quest for a maiden win was soon challenged by the fierce onslaught from Inter Kashi.

The tables turned dramatically in the second half, as Inter Kashi showcased their resilience and determination. Spanish sensation Jordan Lamela equalized for the visitors in the 52nd minute, setting the stage for a thrilling comeback. The momentum continued in favor of Inter Kashi, with striker Mario Barco converting a successful penalty just four minutes later, putting his team in the lead.

Barco wasn't finished yet, adding another goal in the 84th minute, leaving Namdhari FC reeling. The home team found a glimmer of hope when fellow Spaniard Imanol Arana managed to pull one back in injury time, but it was a mere consolation. The icing on the cake for Inter Kashi came in the 94th minute when Haobam Tomba Singh sealed the historic victory with the team's fourth goal.



With this victory, Inter Kashi, led by Carlos Santamarina, climbed to the fourth position in the I-League table, boasting a total of four points. Meanwhile, Namdhari FC, who showed promise with a goal and a draw against Churchill Brothers, slipped to the 10th position with one point from two games.

Namdhari FC will look to bounce back when they host Real Kashmir on November 11, aiming to secure their first win in the league. Inter Kashi, on the other hand, will enjoy an 11-day respite before they embark on their journey to Goa to face Churchill Brothers on November 17. The win not only marks Inter Kashi's emergence in the I-League but also a promising start to their journey in Indian football.